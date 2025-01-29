Top name suggestion for new west Fife high school revealed – and it’s not Schooly McSchoolface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top name suggestion for new west Fife high school revealed – and it’s not Schooly McSchoolface

More than 3,500 people voted in an online poll, with 1,300 names suggested.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of the new west Fife high school in Rosyth
An artist's impression of the new west Fife high school under construction in Rosyth. Image: Fife Council

Caledonia High School has emerged top in a public poll to name the replacement Inverkeithing High.

Some 1,009 people voted for a title for the £85 million secondary in an online poll.

Rosyth High School was the second top choice, with 956 votes.

And Three Bridges High School came in third, with 772 votes.

How the replacement Inverkeithing High School will look, in Rosyth
The poll is to name the new west Fife high school. Image: Fife Council

Fife Council suggested 20 different options.

However, it received more than 1,300 suggestions, with 3,528 responses in total.

Council officers say no rude or offensive names were reported.

And the public appears to have heeded a warning not to suggest Schooly McSchoolface.

Councillor David Barratt said last month that would not be picked, even if it turned out to be the most popular public choice.

The caution followed the unexpected outcome of a UK poll to name a £200 million polar research ship in 2016, when people voted for Boaty McBoatface.

Other popular – and more unusual – name suggestions for new Fife high school

Other popular suggestions included:

  • Rosyth Royal Academy – 567 votes
  • Forthbridge High School – 442 votes
  • Forthview High School – 409 votes
  • Admiralty High School – 311 votes

Some more unusual choices included Dockyard View Academy, Field Academy and King Charles Academy of Grammar.

Janet McCallum High School was suggested by 84 people.

And nine people voted to call it simply Janet McCallum.

Ms McCallum was an early 20th century trade unionist and suffragette, born in Rosyth.

Meanwhile, the top pick of Caledonia High School refers to the Royal Navy base in Rosyth, MOD Caledonia.

What happens next?

The top 19 names will be presented to south and west Fife councillors next week.

They will be invited to draw up a shortlist of three, which will then go back to a public vote.

And a final decision on a name for the new west Fife high school will be made on April 30.

The existing Inverkeithing High School, which is being replaced. Image: DC Thomson

Planning permission for the new school was granted last March.

And construction is well under way on the state-of-the-art building on the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

Scheduled to open in 2026, it will have room for 1,700 pupils and 159 staff.

However, because it will no longer be in Inverkeithing it needs a new name.

Selection of the new school site followed a long drawn-out process which considered 27 locations.

Conversation