Top name suggestion for new west Fife high school revealed – and it’s not Schooly McSchoolface

Caledonia High School has emerged top in a public poll to name the replacement Inverkeithing High.

Some 1,009 people voted for a title for the £85 million secondary in an online poll.

Rosyth High School was the second top choice, with 956 votes.

And Three Bridges High School came in third, with 772 votes.

Fife Council suggested 20 different options.

However, it received more than 1,300 suggestions, with 3,528 responses in total.

Council officers say no rude or offensive names were reported.

And the public appears to have heeded a warning not to suggest Schooly McSchoolface.

Councillor David Barratt said last month that would not be picked, even if it turned out to be the most popular public choice.

The caution followed the unexpected outcome of a UK poll to name a £200 million polar research ship in 2016, when people voted for Boaty McBoatface.

Other popular – and more unusual – name suggestions for new Fife high school

Other popular suggestions included:

Rosyth Royal Academy – 567 votes

Forthbridge High School – 442 votes

Forthview High School – 409 votes

Admiralty High School – 311 votes

Some more unusual choices included Dockyard View Academy, Field Academy and King Charles Academy of Grammar.

Janet McCallum High School was suggested by 84 people.

And nine people voted to call it simply Janet McCallum.

Ms McCallum was an early 20th century trade unionist and suffragette, born in Rosyth.

Meanwhile, the top pick of Caledonia High School refers to the Royal Navy base in Rosyth, MOD Caledonia.

What happens next?

The top 19 names will be presented to south and west Fife councillors next week.

They will be invited to draw up a shortlist of three, which will then go back to a public vote.

And a final decision on a name for the new west Fife high school will be made on April 30.

Planning permission for the new school was granted last March.

And construction is well under way on the state-of-the-art building on the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

Scheduled to open in 2026, it will have room for 1,700 pupils and 159 staff.

However, because it will no longer be in Inverkeithing it needs a new name.

Selection of the new school site followed a long drawn-out process which considered 27 locations.