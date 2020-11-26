Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A runaway dog is back in the arms of its relieved owner after three nights wandering in the Angus countryside.

Michelle Morris had offered a £2,000 reward when her two-year-old Boston Terrier ran off from her home at Airlie, near Kirriemuir, on Sunday.

© DC Thomson

The pet, named Olive and also known as Ollie, was the subject of searches by volunteers teams with sniffer dogs.

In the end, it was the scent of her owner’s dressing gown which helped bring Ollie safely home.

© Supplied by Michelle Morris

The bedraggled black and white terrier found its own way back to Michelle on Wednesday afternoon.

Scent trail from dressing gown helped bring her home

The 36-year-old said she just burst into tears after Ollie appeared on the horizon and walked into her waiting arms.

After four fraught days, and with hope fading, Michelle received a reported sighting of Ollie on Wednesday morning.

© DC Thomson

“The people from the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook group have been fantastic,” said Michelle.

“They advised me to put out trails with my scent on it from items that I’d wear or have at home.

“Another girl who lives in the area sighted her and I got down there with clothes, including my dressing gown.”

Exhausted Olive came into view around lunchtime.

“I was out in the fields and the local gamekeeper was there at the time, and she just appeared,” Michelle added.

It was so amazing to have her back – I just burst into tears. Owner Michelle Morris

“I didn’t want to scare her by shouting at her so I just sat down at her level and she came right to me.

© Supplied by Michelle Morris

“It was so amazing to have her back – I just burst into tears.

“She looked thin and her wee nose was a bit red, but now she’s back home she seems really happy in herself.

“She’ll be getting lots of cuddles.”

Tribute to locals and volunteers for part in search effort

Michelle said her children, 14-year-old Saul and Jett, 3, were thrilled to have their pet home.

And she paid tribute to everyone who had helped with the search and spread the word about missing pet.

© DC Thomson

“We have lived up here for a year and everyone from this area has been fantastic,” she continued.

“Search Dogs for Lost Dogs Scotland were the team who helped me and were amazing.

“They use professionally trained dogs and one of theirs, Raven, was a real hero.

© Supplied

“The searchers with their sniffer dogs and the Facebook group people have been amazing and I hope to be able to make a donation to them to help them.

“I just can’t believe she’s back after spending three nights out there in the cold.”