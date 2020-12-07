Obituary: Brittle bone campaigner and Dundee citizen of the year Margaret Grant MBE

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dr Margaret Grant MBE, a proud Dundonian and an important local charity figure, has died peacefully at her home in the city.

She had been living with a series of long term health conditions. She was 87.

Margaret was the founder of the Brittle Bone Society, the UK’s leading charity for the support of people with the rare bone condition Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).

She received an honorary doctorate from Dundee University in 2018, the year of the charity’s 50th anniversary. She was also named Dundee Citizen of the Year in 1975.

Other achievements included the OIF (Osteogenesis Impefercta Foundation) award in 1982 for hosting the first international conference for people with OI and the Tunstall Telecoms National caring award in 1988.

© Supplied by Brittle Bone Society

Brittle Bone Society founder

She is survived by her husband David and her daughter Yvonne, who has also served as a trustee of the charity for many years.

The family said they wanted her to be remembered with happiness, laughter and smiles, especially by the children with OI, who were so close to her heart.

Margaret was born with the condition and realised from an early age that there was no support for people like her and that medical professionals knew little or nothing about diagnosing or treating it.

When her daughter Yvonne was born with OI some years later, very little had changed and in 1968 Margaret established the Brittle Bone Society. She was its driving force for decades and her outstanding achievement was recognised when she was made an MBE in 1989.

The society now has thousands of members and supporters and works closely with NHS specialised hospitals and world leading healthcare professionals throughout the UK and beyond.

Margaret is loved so much by everyone

The chairwoman of the charity Elaine Healey said: “It is so very sad to lose our Margaret. We were all grateful and proud that Margaret could witness the charity’s 50 year anniversary celebrations in Dundee in 2018.

“Margaret devoted her life to raising awareness of OI. All of us who now enjoy improved support whilst living with the condition owe a debt of gratitude to Margaret for all the battles she fought and won for people living with this rare condition.”

Keep positive – and stay cosy and warm

Chief executive Patricia Osborne said she was privileged to meet Margaret a number of times while managing the operation of the charity.

She said she was impressed by how sharp Margaret’s memory was, her attention to detail, her pearls of wisdom and her sense of humour. Every note from Margaret included encouragement to keep positive – and stay cosy and warm, she said.

Tributes from the trustee board, staff and the wider OI community worldwide have been pouring in. The charity’s vice chairman John Phillips said: “We will ensure Margaret’s memory is suitably honoured. Margaret was a woman of great importance in the rare disease movement. At the 50th anniversary celebrations in Dundee, she lit up the room – the affection of the OI community towards her was obvious”.

Margaret’s legacy

The society continues to provide front line support to this day and raises thousands of pounds each year towards the supply of wheelchairs and equipment and to promote better care in the sector.

Furthering research was important to Margaret and the society’s research programme is now funding a number of important projects.

The history of the charity’s much prized early work has been entrusted to Dundee University of Dundee which is archiving and preserving it.

The family funeral arrangements will be announced in due course and a fitting memorial service will be held when it is permissible.

Any messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family, via the offices of the BBS at 30 Guthrie Street, DD1 5BS.