Police seek pair as man, 70, assaulted in Dundee post office

Police are investigating after a 70-year old man was assaulted in Dundee this week.

Police are trying to trace a man and woman in connection with the incident, which happened in an Albert Street post office at around midday on Tuesday.

The pensioner was said to be shaken but not seriously injured as a result of the attack.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s and around 6ft tall.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, black bottoms, white trainers, a Burberry facemask and Burberry baseball cap at the time.

The second suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s, around 5ft 5in tall with a pale complexion. She was wearing a red scarf or jumper.

Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, of Tayside Police Division, said: “Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured as a result of this incident but the man has been left evidently shaken.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone matching this description that you get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to those who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1079 of Tuesday, 26 January, 2021.”