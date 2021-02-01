Dogs left seriously ill after suspected cannabis ingestion at Dundee park

Three dogs have been left seriously ill after ingesting a mystery substance, possibly cannabis, in a Dundee park.
Authorities are monitoring Magdalen Green in the city’s West End after the canines were rushed to the vets.
Each appears to have been in the area around the railway line at the footbridge to the western side of the popular walking spot.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe