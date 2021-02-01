Dogs left seriously ill after suspected cannabis ingestion at Dundee park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three dogs have been left seriously ill after ingesting a mystery substance, possibly cannabis, in a Dundee park.

Authorities are monitoring Magdalen Green in the city’s West End after the canines were rushed to the vets.

Each appears to have been in the area around the railway line at the footbridge to the western side of the popular walking spot.