Two women charged in connection with alleged ‘dine and dash’ in St Andrews

Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged “dine and dash” at a St Andrews eatery.

The women, aged 24 and 25, face fraud charges and are being reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to an alleged incident at Ziggy’s in Murray Place in September.

There were claims that two customers left the rock-themed restaurant without paying.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Two women have been charged in connection with a fraud related incident at a restaurant in St Andrews.

“The women, aged 24 and 25, allegedly left the restaurant without paying on Murray Place around 7.15pm on Monday, September 28.

“Officers carried out an investigation and both women will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

In line with the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect scheme, all customers visiting the restaurant are required to provide names and contact details.

Last month, police had said they were following a positive line of enquiry.