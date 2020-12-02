Motorist escapes injury after car hits gas tank in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorist escaped injury in a collision involving a gas tank south of Cupar.

It is understood just one vehicle was involved in the crash near Union Farm Boarding Kennels and Cattery on the A916 near Craigrothie.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 2pm on Wednesday and the road was closed as a precaution.

We are currently attending a crash on the A916 at Craigrothie near Cupar. The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/AwWPWMIpw8 — Fife Police (@FifePolice) December 2, 2020

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which has struck a gas tank off the A916 at Craigrothie near Cupar shortly after 1.45pm on Wednesday, December 2.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the road has been closed as a precaution.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and crews were involved in making the area safe.

A spokesperson for the service said the motorist had managed to leave the vehicle by the time crews arrived.

She added that gas engineers would be assessing the damage to the tank.

Bus services were re-routed as a result of the accident.