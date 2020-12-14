Fife healthcare workers recognised with Queen’s Nurse awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two Fife healthcare workers have been recognised for their commitment with Queen’s Nurse awards.

Senior nurses Gill Dennes, who works at Coast Health surgeries in the East Neuk, and Dunfermline-based community mental health nurse Claire Adamson received their new titles from the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are very proud of Gill, Claire and all of the Queen’s Nurses in Fife. It is great to have their contribution to nursing recognised in this way.”

The title of Queen’s Nurse is given to community nurses who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice.

All nurses, health visitors and midwives with five years’ experience working in the community are eligible to apply.

Lynn Barker, associate director of nursing for the partnership, said: “The collaboration between Fife and Queen’s Nursing Institute is greatly valued, developing our community nurses across all sectors who make a positive impact on delivering compassionate nursing care for the people of Fife.”