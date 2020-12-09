Police charge two teenagers after Burntisland vandalism spree leaves 20 cars wrecked

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a spate of vandalism in Burntisland, which left 20 vehicles damaged.

The incidents occurred between Thursday November 26 and the following day.

Twenty cars were vandalised in the James Park, Kirkbank Road, Kinghorn Road and Cromwell Road areas of the town.

Tyres were slashed on numerous cars, causing damage estimated at £2,500.

Following a CCTV appeal and door-to-door enquiries, officers have now charged two teenagers in connection and a report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Community Officer PC Daniel Hatch said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public that assisted with our enquiries.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”