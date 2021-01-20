Cupar DJ Chris has high hopes as his track Hounds played on Radio 1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife DJ who launched his career three weeks before lockdown has made his debut on national radio.

Chris Boyle, 29, left his job with a builder’s merchant to seek his big break last February.

The move followed years of gigging in his spare time, including a set in the car park of his local Tesco store when he worked there.

But his hopes of hitting the big time stalled when pubs and clubs closed in March.

Chris, originally from Cupar, hopes airplay on the nation’s biggest dance show on new year’s day will now help propel him onwards.

Radio1 DJ Sarah Story was, for the first time, sitting in for usual presenter Annie Mac, who plays newly-released dance, hip hop and indie music.

She contacted Chris to ask if she could play his track Hounds.

The reaction from listeners was so positive he now plans to release it as a single.

“It’s been such a horrible and challenging year,” said Chris, who now lives in Edinburgh.

“I decided to go full time in music in February 2020 after years of hard work.

“Then coronavirus hit and I couldn’t play anywhere.

“I’d already left my job and I was in a horrible situation.

“But in all my free time I managed to learn how to send music out to labels and there has been some good interest.”

Chris, who worked for a while at Fife radio station Kingdom FM, was on the point of trying to release music by himself when Sarah Story got in touch.

“She said she really liked the music,” he said.

“I was so overwhelmed to get the opportunity to have it played.

“It doesn’t feel real to have your track played on the UK’s biggest dance show.

“To get that sort of exposure is unreal.”

Chris has earned a legion of new fans as a result and has been invited to do some guest mixes on other tracks.

He has also prepared three new tracks which he hopes to release as an EP.

“I’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” he said.

“I’ve always been touched by the amount of local support I had in Fife and I’m grateful they’ve stuck by me.

“They pushed me to keep going and I hope to keep people entertained for a while yet.”