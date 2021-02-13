Fife residential childcare worker struck off after being found with indecent image

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife residential childcare worker has been struck off after distributing an indecent image of a child.

Liam Reilly, who was employed at a childcare service in Kirkcaldy, was convicted of taking and distributing an indecent image of a child when he appeared at the town’s sheriff court in September last year.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Reilly had shown “no insight, regret or apology” for his behaviour.

Issuing its decision to remove Reilly from the register for residential childcare workers, the SSSC said: “Social service workers must not behave, while in or outside work, in a way which would bring their suitability to work in social services into question.

“You have been convicted of serious offences in that you took, or permitted to be taken or made, an indecent photograph of a child. You then distributed or showed the indecent photograph.

“This behaviour demonstrates a disregard for the law and for the safety and welfare of young children.

“The behaviour is at the higher end of the scale of seriousness and is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration with the SSSC.”

The SSSC said his fitness to work in the care of children was impaired because the case raised “ongoing public protection and public interest concerns”.

Reilly admitted his fitness to practise was impaired and accepted the removal order last month.

“A repetition of your behaviour would present a real risk of harm to children,” said the SSSC.

“Your behaviour is likely to impact on the trust and confidence members of the public have in registered workers. The public would expect that action is taken on this behaviour.

“There is no evidence of you having taken any steps of remediation to safeguard against repetition of the behaviour.

“Consequently, there are concerns about your ability to continue caring for vulnerable people, in particular young children.

“The SSSC considers that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”