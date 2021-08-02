Pensioner, 80, accused of killing cyclist Iain Anderson in rural Fife road crash

A pensioner is accused of killing a cyclist in a fatal road crash.

Adam Fernie, 80, is charged with hitting Iain Anderson then failing to stop following an incident on August 25, 2019.

Prosecutors claim Fernie was behind the wheel of a Nissan Cabstar pick-up on the B937 nears Edens Muir, Fife.

He allegedly failed to see Mr Anderson, 66, on the road ahead causing him to strike the cyclist.

It is said Fernie did not brake or take evasive action.

Mr Anderson, a father-of-five from Glenrothes, was so severely hurt that he did not survive.

Alleged car defects

A separate charge claims Fernie, of Lochgelly, did not stay at the scene of the alleged accident.

A further accusation states the Nissan had defects meaning a possible “danger of injury” to someone.

The case called for a hearing on Monday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Fernie denies causing death by dangerous as well as facing the two further charges under the Road Traffic Act.

Lord Matthews adjourned until a further hearing in January next year.

In a statement issue via Police Scotland in 2019 the family of Mr Anderson said: “Our family are devastated to have lost a loving husband and father of five children as well as an amazing granddad to five grandchildren.

“He will be sorely missed.”