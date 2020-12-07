Three quarters of Perth and mid-Scotland locals support additional plastic charges, says poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Around three quarters of people living in Perth and mid-Scotland would support additional charges on single-use plastics, according to new statistics.

A poll from Zero Waste Scotland found that 72% of residents in the area would support the introduction of the measure, similar to the carrier bag charge.

The poll highlights that reducing harm to the marine environment was the most cited factor in support of the charges at 94%.

Meanwhile, 92% said reducing litter is the most important reason, while 79% said their most significant reason is to protect biodiversity.

Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, Iain Gulland says single-use plastic items has a detrimental impact on the environment.

“It is clear from these results that people are worried about the impact single-use plastic items have on our environment”, he said.

“These items can last for decades and the damage they can cause to wildlife is shocking.

“We have to find ways to cut down the stream of items we are sending into what should be pristine habitats and the consultation offers a valuable way for people to contribute to the discussion around market restrictions.”

He added: “Views are being sought on the introduction of new legislation to restrict the supply of single-use plastic plates, plastic straws, plastic cutlery, expanded polystyrene food and drink containers, beverage stirrers, plastic balloon sticks and products made from oxo-degradable plastics.

“These are the most common items found on European beaches and were identified in the EU Single Plastics Directive as contributing the majority share of litter found in the marine environment.

“Reusable alternatives would continue to be widely available.”

Scotland’s Conservation Officer for the Marine Conservation Society, Catherine Gemmell believes combatting single-use plastics at the source is imperative to tackling the issue.

She said: “Our volunteers have been on the frontline dealing with single-use plastic and other litter washing up on beaches around Scotland for over two decades.

“We have to stop single-use plastic at its source.

“It’s encouraging to see so many people in this survey link the single-use plastic issue to the negative impact it has on Scottish seas and wildlife.”

CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher added: “Single-use plastic items are extremely damaging to our environment, blighting our landscapes as litter, polluting our rivers and seas, and contributing to higher greenhouse gas emissions.

“We will be pushing for [single-use items] to include plastic cigarette filters and wet wipes containing plastic.”

The consultation is ongoing and will continue until January 4.

Views can be given on the Scottish Government website.