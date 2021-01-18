Serial screwdriver attacks on vehicle parked in Perth residential street sparks witness appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth man is has been left out of pocket and forced to install CCTV after his car has had all four tyres slashed by vandals twice in as many months.

Cameron MacLean moved to South Inch Terrace in September and thugs have stabbed screwdrivers into the sidewalls of his car twice already.

The first time, in mid November, frustrated Cameron thought the attack was a random strike, but after the exactly same thing happened to his Ford Fiesta again last week.

Now hundreds of pounds out of pocket, the 21-year-old says he now needs to install CCTV.

He said: “Two months ago, I came out to find my tyres had been slashed. It had been a couple of days as I wasn’t using it much during lockdown.

“It looked like a screwdriver had been used to slash the sidewall. I thought whoever did it had just picked a random car.

“It’s happened again now so it’s obviously targeted. I wish I had an idea who it was.

“I keep to myself so I have no idea who would do it. If it was a neighbour who had an issue, I’d think they would be able to just speak to me.”

Left to foot the bill, Cameron is hoping the police can catch the culprits.

“When I first replaced the tyres, I got cheaper ones but it was still £200 plus fitting,” he added.

“There are no cameras around here and I thought about getting CCTV the first time. Now it’s happened again, I’ll have to get some and a dashcam.

“I live about 10m away on the ground floor. I didn’t think I’d have to keep an eye on it so close.”

Officers are investigating both incidents but haven’t described them as connected yet.

A police spokesperson said: “There was a vandalism which has happened between Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 14, and another reported between Saturday, November 14 and Monday, November 16.

“Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting crime reference number 1336/21.”

Serial tyre slashing has occurred at the parkland street in recent years. Police issued an appeal for witnesses after several vehicles had their tyres slashed whilst parked in the street by nocturnal vandals on July 1, 2019.