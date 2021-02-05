Married Perth woman faked being single mum in £8k con to cover slot machine debt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A married woman faked being a single mother to con the benefits agency out of £8,000 to cover debts she had mounted up playing online slot machines.

Tracey Young, 38, spent more than a year pretending to the Department of Work and Pensions that her husband Craig did not exist.

Young duped the agency into paying her £8,000 in benefits which she blew gambling on electronic fruit machines on the internet.