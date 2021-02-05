Married Perth woman faked being single mum in £8k con to cover slot machine debt

A married woman faked being a single mother to con the benefits agency out of £8,000 to cover debts she had mounted up playing online slot machines.
Tracey Young, 38, spent more than a year pretending to the Department of Work and Pensions that her husband Craig did not exist.
Young duped the agency into paying her £8,000 in benefits which she blew gambling on electronic fruit machines on the internet.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe