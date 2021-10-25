Two-car crash causes disruption in Perth city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Perth city centre on Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics went to the incident at the junction between Caledonian Road and High Street just before 3pm.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured.

The incident caused disruption for bus services in Perth for a time, but Stagecoach says they have now returned to normal.

‘Cars are having to turn around and go back’

One witness has said: “Two cars have come together at the top of the old High Street at Caledonian Road.

“There are two ambulances, an ambulance car, two fire engines and police at the scene.

“It looks like one car has t-boned the other and obviously it’s a busy junction.

“Cars are having to turn around and go back.”

Road closed for vehicle recovery

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Monday, officers were called to Caledonian Road in Perth, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“[The ambulance service] attended and the road was closed for recovery.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances from Perth were called to the scene at 2.56pm on Monday afternoon.

“The service left at 3.40pm.”