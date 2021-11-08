Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Scottish Crannog Centre snaps up national museum award

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 8 2021, 3.30pm
Staff at the Scottish Crannog Centre celebrate winning an award
The Scottish Crannog Centre is celebrating an award win.

A Perthshire tourist attraction has snapped up a major industry award just months after its main centre was destroyed by fire.

The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore has been named the Best Small Museum Project 2021 at the Museums Change Lives Awards, hosted by the Museums Association.

The gong recognises projects at museums with an annual turnover of less than £320,000.

The Crannog Centre, which suffered the devastating blaze in June, received the news at the awards ceremony in Liverpool on Monday.

‘Quite brilliant’ young apprentices at museum

It has been recognised for its apprenticeship scheme, They Might Be Giants, which works with five young people to offer training.

Mike Benson, managing director, said: “We’ve had brilliant support from partners to make this happen so a big thank you to all and a big well done to everyone within the Crannog community.

“These quite brilliant young people, they might be giants indeed.”

Workers at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore
The centre looks at life on Scotland’s lochs in bygone eras.

Rachel Backshall, community archaeologist and MA assessor, said: “We are so proud to have won this award, our team and the apprentices have worked incredibly hard on this project.

“We have a real opportunity to offer a qualification that will keep young people invested in the area and their own career.

“It also benefits the heritage sector; encouraging it to be activist and uphold social justice, diverse and inclusive, and challenge the status quo for who can access, work at, and change museums.”

It comes as a new museum will be built at Dalerb, sitting across Loch Tay from the original site.

