Scottish Crannog Centre snaps up national museum award

A Perthshire tourist attraction has snapped up a major industry award just months after its main centre was destroyed by fire.

The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore has been named the Best Small Museum Project 2021 at the Museums Change Lives Awards, hosted by the Museums Association.

The gong recognises projects at museums with an annual turnover of less than £320,000.

The Crannog Centre, which suffered the devastating blaze in June, received the news at the awards ceremony in Liverpool on Monday.

‘Quite brilliant’ young apprentices at museum

It has been recognised for its apprenticeship scheme, They Might Be Giants, which works with five young people to offer training.

Mike Benson, managing director, said: “We’ve had brilliant support from partners to make this happen so a big thank you to all and a big well done to everyone within the Crannog community.

“These quite brilliant young people, they might be giants indeed.”

Rachel Backshall, community archaeologist and MA assessor, said: “We are so proud to have won this award, our team and the apprentices have worked incredibly hard on this project.

“We have a real opportunity to offer a qualification that will keep young people invested in the area and their own career.

“It also benefits the heritage sector; encouraging it to be activist and uphold social justice, diverse and inclusive, and challenge the status quo for who can access, work at, and change museums.”

It comes as a new museum will be built at Dalerb, sitting across Loch Tay from the original site.