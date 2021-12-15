Mobile internet to be upgraded in rural Perthshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mobile internet will be upgraded in two dozen rural locations in Perth and Kinross over the next three years,

Network operator EE will improve 4G connectivity in 24 locations across the area, including Auchterarder, Dunkeld and Glenfarg by June 2024.

The upgrade is part of the national Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, a deal between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government.

Through this, they plan to offer 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

The deal was signed in March 2020 and EE has already upgraded 265 rural locations in Scotland.

Will my area be upgraded?

The Perth and Kinross locations to benefit are:

Auchterarder

Methven

Loch Leven

Pitcairngreen

Glenlomond

Longforgan

Fowlis Wester

Powmill

Buchanty

Pitagowan

Dunkeld

Trochry

Cargill

Guildtown

Inchyra

St Madoes

Glenfarg

Guay

Dalchruin

Tomnacroich

Fortingall

Pathstruie

St Fillans

Struan

All sites have been made available for other operators under the SRN scheme, meaning customer of other networks will benefit.

Bob Carruth, communications director for National Farmers’ Union Scotland, welcomed the upgrade.

He said: “For modern farming businesses to fulfil their potential, fast, reliable connectivity is crucial.

“The ability to manage both mainstream farming activities, and any diversified income stream from mobile phones, is a key element to success.

“The delivery of significant improvements in 4G coverage in rural parts of Scotland will be welcomed by those who live and work in Scotland’s countryside.”