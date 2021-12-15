Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mobile internet to be upgraded in rural Perthshire

By Katy Scott
December 15 2021, 4.36pm
perth kinross ee coverage upgrade
EE will upgrade coverage across more than 600 rural locations.

Mobile internet will be upgraded in two dozen rural locations in Perth and Kinross over the next three years,

Network operator EE will improve 4G connectivity in 24 locations across the area, including Auchterarder, Dunkeld and Glenfarg by June 2024.

The upgrade is part of the national Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, a deal between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government.

Through this, they plan to offer 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

The deal was signed in March 2020 and EE has already upgraded 265 rural locations in Scotland.

Will my area be upgraded?

The Perth and Kinross locations to benefit are:

  • Auchterarder
  • Methven
  • Loch Leven
  • Pitcairngreen
  • Glenlomond
  • Longforgan
  • Fowlis Wester
  • Powmill
  • Buchanty
  • Pitagowan
  • Dunkeld
  • Trochry
  • Cargill
  • Guildtown
  • Inchyra
  • St Madoes
  • Glenfarg
  • Guay
  • Dalchruin
  • Tomnacroich
  • Fortingall
  • Pathstruie
  • St Fillans
  • Struan

All sites have been made available for other operators under the SRN scheme, meaning customer of other networks will benefit.

Bob Carruth, communications director for National Farmers’ Union Scotland, welcomed the upgrade.

He said: “For modern farming businesses to fulfil their potential, fast, reliable connectivity is crucial.

“The ability to manage both mainstream farming activities, and any diversified income stream from mobile phones, is a key element to success.

“The delivery of significant improvements in 4G coverage in rural parts of Scotland will be welcomed by those who live and work in Scotland’s countryside.”

