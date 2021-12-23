Ice warning for Dundee and Perthshire with downpours expected

An error occurred. Please try again.

Parts of Dundee, Angus and Perthshire have been hit with a yellow warning for ice today as weather forecasters predict a cold day.

The Met Office has put the yellow warning for disruption in place until 10am this morning.

Frosty temperatures this morning are expected to rise to around 6°C maximum later in the day, but weather forecasters say it will feel closer to freezing if people are heading out.

Road gritters have been out overnight, Traffic Scotland says, but motorists are being advised to take care and drive to conditions.

Patchy rain will turn heavy across Angus and Perthshire heading into the afternoon, with snow predicted in higher ground.

Heavy rain is also forecast in Dundee and Fife this afternoon, where the mercury will rise a little higher than in areas further north.

“A rather cold and cloudy day with some light and patchy rain. Rain will become more widespread and heavier this afternoon, turning to snow on higher hills,” the forecast reads.

White Christmas forecast

Snow is currently expected to be limited to higher ground, with some accumulation predicted in Highland Perthshire.

Those hoping for a white Christmas may have some hope but snowfall is currently thought to be most likely over mountain areas.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “Rain is moving into very cold surface air, so as a result, there is a risk of some ice and the chance we’ll see some sleet and snow across the Scottish mountains.”

The chance of snow will increase as we head into Boxing Day, Mr McGivern added.

“It’s going to be progressively colder the further north you are and really quite chilly for the likes of Scotland.

“And in between, as those bands of rain move up across the country, always the chance of snow on their northern edge.

“Mainly over the hills, but not exclusively, particularly by the time we get to Boxing Day,” he said.