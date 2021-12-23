Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ice warning for Dundee and Perthshire with downpours expected

By Alasdair Clark
December 23 2021, 7.29am Updated: December 23 2021, 10.45am

Parts of Dundee, Angus and Perthshire have been hit with a yellow warning for ice today as weather forecasters predict a cold day.

The Met Office has put the yellow warning for disruption in place until 10am this morning.

Frosty temperatures this morning are expected to rise to around 6°C maximum later in the day, but weather forecasters say it will feel closer to freezing if people are heading out.

Road gritters have been out overnight, Traffic Scotland says, but motorists are being advised to take care and drive to conditions.

Patchy rain will turn heavy across Angus and Perthshire heading into the afternoon, with snow predicted in higher ground.

The ice warning is in place until 10am.

Heavy rain is also forecast in Dundee and Fife this afternoon, where the mercury will rise a little higher than in areas further north.

“A rather cold and cloudy day with some light and patchy rain. Rain will become more widespread and heavier this afternoon, turning to snow on higher hills,” the forecast reads.

White Christmas forecast

Snow is currently expected to be limited to higher ground, with some accumulation predicted in Highland Perthshire.

Those hoping for a white Christmas may have some hope but snowfall is currently thought to be most likely over mountain areas.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “Rain is moving into very cold surface air, so as a result, there is a risk of some ice and the chance we’ll see some sleet and snow across the Scottish mountains.”

There is still a chance of snowfall on Christmas day.

The chance of snow will increase as we head into Boxing Day, Mr McGivern added.

“It’s going to be progressively colder the further north you are and really quite chilly for the likes of Scotland.

“And in between, as those bands of rain move up across the country, always the chance of snow on their northern edge.

“Mainly over the hills, but not exclusively, particularly by the time we get to Boxing Day,” he said.

Will it be a white Christmas in Tayside and Fife?

