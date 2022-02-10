85-year-old Aberfeldy man’s emotional chance reunion with paramedic who saved his life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 85-year-old Aberfeldy man has had an emotional chance reunion with the paramedic who saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest.

William Hoare was walking along the town’s Kenmore Street in summer 2020 when he collapsed.

Four fifth year pupils at Breadalbane Academy witnessed the emergency and immediately phoned for an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a traffic warden trained in first aid stepped in to begin CPR.

And a passer-by phoned Johnny Will, clinical effectiveness lead for the Scottish Ambulance Service, who lives in Aberfeldy.

Johnny grabbed a defibrillator from the town’s fire station and delivered the first shock within six minutes of the cardiac arrest.

William spent two weeks in hospital and had a stent fitted.

But 18 months later, a fully recovered William bumped into Johnny at Aberfeldy Christmas market in what was an emotional encounter.

‘An incredible chain of survival story’

Johnny was raising money for Tayside Mountain Rescue at the market when William approached him.

William recognised him and asked if he was the paramedic who resuscitated him.

William said: “I was delighted to meet up with Johnny, quite by chance, having understood from someone else’s conversation that he was a paramedic living locally.

“It was an emotional meeting I was pleased happened.”

And for Johnny, the reunion was equally as joyful.

He said: “William said ‘are you the paramedic who resuscitated me on Kenmore Street 18 months ago?’

“I said ‘my goodness you look better than the last time I saw you’ and he gave me the most heartfelt thank you with tears in his eyes.

“This was an incredible chain of survival story.”

Nine months to fully recover

But the day of his cardiac arrest is one William has no recollection of.

Now, with the support of his wife and doctors, he is back to enjoying walks and his other favourite activities.

“I remember absolutely nothing of the day of my cardiac arrest and nothing until six days later when I found myself in Perth Royal Infirmary in a ‘normal’ ward,” he said.

“That six-day gap had been filled with fitting of a stent, sedation, ventilation, my talking much rubbish I’m told, time in ICU, and change of hospital.

I feel myself a very lucky man, thanks to everyone along the pathway from street collapse to now.” William Hoare

“I was home after a further eight days or so having lost a lot of weight and muscle, with poor balance, very breathless, and food often not staying down.

“But my wife and my GP worked wonders.”

He added: “Nine months later, I was pretty much back to pre-arrest condition.

“And now, after a further nine months, I’m brisk walking one or two miles a day.

“Hills are much steeper than they used to be, but I’m enjoying life and the beautiful world around me.

“I still win most of my share of competitive puzzles played with my wife so, in my view, my brain is relatively undamaged.

“I feel myself a very lucky man, thanks to everyone along the pathway from street collapse to now.”