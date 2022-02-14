14 Perth and Kinross church buildings at risk and minister numbers to be slashed in Kirk shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
14 Perth and Kinross church buildings at risk and minister numbers to be slashed in Kirk shake-up

By Anita Diouri
February 14 2022, 4.51pm Updated: February 14 2022, 4.52pm
Perth Kinross churches
St Leonard's in the Fields Church is one of 14 at risk of closing. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Nearly a third of Perth and Kinross churches could close in the next five years under radical Kirk plans.

And minister numbers will be dramatically hit in a move to reduce staffing by almost 40%.

Perth Presbytery’s shock proposals have emerged as part of a blueprint to shape the Kirk’s future across the region.

It comes in the face of dwindling income and falling congregations.

The Church of Scotland says the move is aimed at meeting 21st century needs.

City, town and village kirks are all included in the plan.

Congregations with the greatest potential for “evidence of growth” will be given priority in the transformation programme.

Presbytery members across Perth and Kinross are now being asked for their views on the “work in progress”.

An eight-week consultation is underway.

At risk churches

Of the presbytery’s 45 church buildings, those at risk are:

  • Cleish
  • Arngask
  • Forteviot
  • Forgandenny
  • St Leonard’s in the Fields, Perth
  • two buildings attached to Craigie and Moncrieffe, Perth
  • Kilspindie
  • Rait
  • Collace
  • Trinity Gask
  • two buildings connected to Mid Strathearn Church
  • one building in Crieff.

And the plan includes a commitment to develop the pioneering work of the community minister at Bertha Park in Perth.

It could see the acquisition of a building opposite the new high school by the General Trustees, the Church of Scotland’s property arm.

‘Significant time of change’

The draft plans say some congregations could be united.

Others may be placed under presbytery guardianship.

That means a charge could continue without calling a minister.

St John’s Church in Perth city centre is one such congregation being considered.

It would be allocated resources for ministry, allowing it to focus on worship on Sundays and perhaps during the week.

Forteviot
Forteviot Church may be closed. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Perth Presbytery’s planning and development committee convener, the Rev. Allan Wilson says it is a “significant time of change”.

“The proposals represent a concerted effort to continue the mission of the Church and nurture green shoots of growth within the limitations set by the General Assembly,” he said.

“It requires increased co-operation between congregations and the sharing of resources across existing parish boundaries.”

Fewer people training for the ministry

Presbyteries across the country have been told they must reduce minister numbers.

Perth Presbytery minister and development staff numbers will reduce from 26 to 16.5 – a 37% fall.

At last May’s General Assembly, a plan was agreed to reduce the number of full-time ministers in Scotland to 600.

And a target for the Church to have no more than 60 charges vacant at any one time by the end of 2025 was set.

Declining numbers of people training for the ministry and a reduction in financial contributions are behind the decision.

And falling membership has also been a contributing factor.

‘Effective and robust’ plan

Mr Wilson said reducing the number ministries post was a task “none of us relished”.

“We recognise that they represent real people and real communities within our presbytery,” he said.

“However, not only have we taken seriously the requirement to reduce the number of ministries in Perth and Kinross, we have also taken seriously Jesus’ call to mission and discipleship.

We are confident that in this plan we offer a considered, effective and robust structure for ministry.”

The Rev. Allan Wilson

“This is an opportunity to refocus our efforts and prepare for ministry in the years ahead.

“Some of these changes may have been needed for some time.

“We are confident that in this plan we offer a considered, effective and robust structure for ministry.”

He added the presbytery will consider any proposal to buy a former Perth and Kinross church building and maintain it for community use.

A new plan must be agreed by the end of December this year.

