Home News Perth & Kinross

Broughty Ferry man teams up with upcycling centre featured on BBC to raise funds for Men’s Shed

By Anita Diouri
February 16 2022, 6.45am Updated: February 16 2022, 7.54am
Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre
Kevin Clayton and Alfie Lannetta with some of Kevin's creations. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

A Tayside man has crafted a new partnership with a successful upcycling centre to raise funds for his local Men’s Shed.

Kevin Clayton of Broughty Ferry teamed up with Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre after visiting it last month.

He was already making key holders, trinket trays and coasters from reclaimed oak floorboards using a CNC laser machine.

Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre
Kevin Clayton. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

So he decided to sell them to support the Carse of Gowrie Men’s Shed that means so much to him.

And TUCC founder Alfie Lannetta believed the items would be a popular addition to the centre.

TUCC, based near Errol, diverts items from landfill by giving them a new lease of life.

Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre
Kevin Clayton and Alfie Lannetta. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

To date, it has saved around 12 tonnes of furniture.

It shot to prominence when lead artisan Sarah Peterson began appearing on the BBC upcycling series Money For Nothing.

Retired woodwork teacher

Kevin is a retired design technology teacher so woodwork has been a significant part of his life for decades.

Before moving to Broughty Ferry in 2006, he taught in Ealing, West London for 40 years.

He has continued with his passion, while also dedicating much of his time to the Men’s Shed.

He said: “Being retired and having made all the necessary furniture I need for my house, I spend three afternoons a week making things to raise funds or to help others.

Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre
Some of Kevin’s creations. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“Sometimes it is charity work such as plaques for the tree trail at the Barnhill Rock Garden.

“It gives me something to plan and make, keeps me occupied and is a chance to meet other like-minded men of my age.

“Lockdown was really difficult without the shed.

“Now we’re back and getting more new members because the shed is large and there’s room for a lot more.”

New Tayside upcycling centre partnership

And for TUCC, the new partnership meant more items would be saved from landfill while another cause also benefitted.

Alfie said: “I’m delighted to launch this new project in our centre.

“Not only does it fit in with the core aims of our upcycling centre, the funds raised are going to another worthwhile local community enterprise.

“What Kevin has produced is unique and sellable.”

Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre
Lead Artisan Sarah Peterson and husband Alfie Lannetta. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

He added: “We are well aware of the Men’s Shed as a national organisation and the fantastic job they do in providing a venue for people to visit, share and learn lots of new skills to keep lots of these skills alive.

“Lots of our visitors here have been involved in local Men’s Sheds and have told us what a difference it’s made to their well-being.

“Lots of the Sheds were closed due to the Pandemic and it’s great to see them opening and engaging with people again.”

