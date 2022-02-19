Campaigners’ 11th hour call for Bell’s Sports Centre £750,000 upgrade plan to be dropped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth campaigners fighting plans to install 100 workout stations at Bell’s Sports Centre’s have mounted an 11th hour bid to halt the scheme.

They have written to Perth and Kinross councillors and Live Active Leisure (LAL) urging them to reconsider the controversial proposal.

And they say the sporting community has been ignored in the decision-making process.

LAL plans to create a new fitness gym at the centre as part of a £750,000 refurbishment.

But it would mean the loss of the coaching hall, which is used by several sports clubs.

Leading local sports officials have sent a letter to the leisure body asking for the project to be suspended.

Former Badminton Scotland president Ian Brown, Perth District Volleyball secretary Ian Innes and Perth District Volleyball organiser David Munro are spearheading the call.

And have called for an independent inquiry into LAL.

Their letter asks councillors to:

Suspend the decision and appoint an independent person to investigate the finances of Live Active Leisure.

Carry out a robust assessment of the likelihood of the proposed use of the coaching hall generating an income which will make the necessary saving.

Appoint two directors from the Perth and Kinross sporting community to ensure lines of communication are kept open.

‘We have not come across anyone who supports this’

In the letter, Mr Brown, Mr Innes and Mr Munro say the public and clubs were not consulted on the refurbishment.

They wrote: “The coaching hall is generally regarded as an excellent facility and is well used and appreciated by the sporting community in Perth and Kinross and beyond.

“We know of no demand for another fitness gymnasium in Perth.

“In fact we have not come across anyone who supports this project.

“Most people we have spoken to are either outraged or dumbfounded by it.

“The unease about the proposal is exacerbated by the feeling that the £750,000 could be better spent by allowing the private sector to go on providing fitness facilities and have the public sector providing the types of facilities which the private sector will not provide, such as sports halls.

“In that way the public could get the best of both worlds.”

“The reason why these arguments are being raised so late in the day is that LAL chose not to consult users, clubs, the public, and Perth and Kinross Sports Council.

“That is an extraordinary failure in this day and age.

“This fault on the part of Live Active Leisure and now the council should not be allowed to determine the fate of the coaching hall.”

What are LAL and the Council saying?

In response to the letter, LAL says other courts will still be available to sports clubs.

CEO Paul Cromwell said: “Bell’s Sport Centre will remain the home of sport in Perth.

“We will continue to offer 17 courts in our main arena – plus an additional 3 squash courts to the rear of the building – all of which will be available to book for clubs, sports customers, and large sporting events.

The council leader has been in detailed dialogue with Messrs Brown, Munro and Innes regarding their complaints in recent weeks.” Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson.

“Currently, the majority of sporting use and income is generated in the main arena, and this will not change.

“In addition to the financial benefits, the project will vastly improve the overall fitness we can offer customers.

“To be clear we are not adding a new gym, we are moving the fitness offer to Bell’s Sport Centre.

“I understand the concerns raised in relation to the loss of six badminton courts.

“However, provision is still available within Bell’s, North Inch Campus and Glen Earn campus.”

Financial considerations

Perth and Kinross Council said the decision was taken due to “very challenging financial circumstances” brought on by Covid.

“The council leader has been in detailed dialogue with Messrs Brown, Munro and Innes regarding their complaints in recent weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“The council respects the independence of the LAL board and the legal duty of its trustees to take decisions which protect its financial sustainability.

“The council also expects LAL to ensure a wide variety of sport and physical activity is available to everyone in Perth and Kinross, rather than narrower interests alone.

“For this reason, LAL is required to attend the council’s scrutiny committee every six months alongside detailed contract monitoring carried out by the council.”