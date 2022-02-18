Problem Perth handrail finally set for repair after 10 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Problem Perth handrail finally set for repair after 10 months

By Anita Diouri
February 18 2022, 12.28pm
Perth handrail
Councillor Peter Barrett at the handrail.

The “long-running saga” over a broken handrail on a busy Perth path will finally conclude with works to repair it due to begin.

Elderly people had fallen over on a steep slope because of the broken handrail on Lochie Brae.

It has been unsecure for almost a year.

Lochie Brae handrail

But it is to be replaced when works begin on Monday.

Lochie Brae will be closed for a fortnight to facilitate the works but it is hoped they will be completed sooner.

Meanwhile, a new sensor across the whole width of the downhill carriageway will be installed.

This will monitor tailbacks and traffic movement through the lights at Bridgend.

And it’s hoped it could bring an end to the “gridlock” drivers sometimes face there.

Ensuring safety for locals

City centre councillor Peter Barrett demanded urgent action in September amid concerns the rail would break off entirely.

He had reports of elderly pedestrians suffering falls because they thought the rail would support them.

However, the rail instead gave way.

Councillor Peter Barrett.
Councillor Peter Barrett.

But the Liberal Democrat representative has now welcomed the recent news.

He said: “It has been months in the waiting but next week will see the loose and broken rail removed and its new replacement installed.

“It might be an extra-time winner but it will be appreciated by local residents nonetheless.

“This will make it much safer for pedestrians walking up and down the Brae.”

Sensor to monitor tailbacks

While the Lochie Brae handrail works are ongoing, the opportunity to put the new sensor in place will also be taken.

Local traffic movements will be monitored before and after it is in operation.

Councillor Barrett added: “For too long and too often, Lochie Brae traffic is held up at the junction with only one or even no cars getting through.

“I hope that the new sensor will be the key to releasing the gridlock we have all experienced.

“I hope that residents will notice the difference when the new sensor comes into operation towards the end of March.”

