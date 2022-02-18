Problem Perth handrail finally set for repair after 10 months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The “long-running saga” over a broken handrail on a busy Perth path will finally conclude with works to repair it due to begin.

Elderly people had fallen over on a steep slope because of the broken handrail on Lochie Brae.

It has been unsecure for almost a year.

But it is to be replaced when works begin on Monday.

Lochie Brae will be closed for a fortnight to facilitate the works but it is hoped they will be completed sooner.

Meanwhile, a new sensor across the whole width of the downhill carriageway will be installed.

This will monitor tailbacks and traffic movement through the lights at Bridgend.

And it’s hoped it could bring an end to the “gridlock” drivers sometimes face there.

Ensuring safety for locals

City centre councillor Peter Barrett demanded urgent action in September amid concerns the rail would break off entirely.

He had reports of elderly pedestrians suffering falls because they thought the rail would support them.

However, the rail instead gave way.

But the Liberal Democrat representative has now welcomed the recent news.

He said: “It has been months in the waiting but next week will see the loose and broken rail removed and its new replacement installed.

“It might be an extra-time winner but it will be appreciated by local residents nonetheless.

“This will make it much safer for pedestrians walking up and down the Brae.”

Sensor to monitor tailbacks

While the Lochie Brae handrail works are ongoing, the opportunity to put the new sensor in place will also be taken.

Local traffic movements will be monitored before and after it is in operation.

Councillor Barrett added: “For too long and too often, Lochie Brae traffic is held up at the junction with only one or even no cars getting through.

“I hope that the new sensor will be the key to releasing the gridlock we have all experienced.

“I hope that residents will notice the difference when the new sensor comes into operation towards the end of March.”