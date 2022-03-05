Public encouraged to walk in memory of Perthshire charity boss a year on from his death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charity Paths for All is remembering its former chief officer a year on from his unexpected death by inviting locals to go on walks.

Perthshire charity boss Ian Findlay CBE died suddenly while cycling on March 5 2021.

He collapsed while cycling near his home village of Comrie just weeks before his 60th birthday.

And now, Paths for All is encouraging friends, colleagues and everyone who knew Ian to remember him by taking a short walk anytime between March 5 and 11.

The charity will share memories of him, his legacy and a selection of his blogs on social media.

Locals are also invited to make a donation to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in Ian’s memory.

‘Someone who made a real difference’

Ian is best remembered for his “kindness and leadership”.

Paths for All chief executive officer Kevin Lafferty said: “The walk for Ian’s first anniversary is an opportunity for us to remember Ian and celebrate his life.

“I had the good fortune of knowing Ian for many years and he was a person who helped make the world a better place.

He was a gentleman who lit a spark in people.” CEO Kevin Lefferty.

“His kindness and leadership inspired many of us to champion active travel and walking.

“When I think of Ian, I think of someone who made a real difference and helped improve people’s lives.

“He was a gentleman who lit a spark in people, and that spark became a flame that lives on today in the work of Paths for All.”

35-year career

Ian was Paths for All’s chief officer for over 17 years after being appointed in 2003.

He was recognised for services to healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities in the UK Honours List in 2019.

And in his 35-year career, he worked extensively making a valuable contribution in the environment sector.

He was also a trustee for various charities, and a foster carer for 10 years.