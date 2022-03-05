Public encouraged to walk in memory of Perthshire charity boss a year on from his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Public encouraged to walk in memory of Perthshire charity boss a year on from his death

By Anita Diouri
March 5 2022, 5.45am
Paths for All
Ian Findlay CBE

Charity Paths for All is remembering its former chief officer a year on from his unexpected death by inviting locals to go on walks.

Perthshire charity boss Ian Findlay CBE died suddenly while cycling on March 5 2021.

He collapsed while cycling near his home village of Comrie just weeks before his 60th birthday.

Paths for All
Ian Findlay CBE.

And now, Paths for All is encouraging friends, colleagues and everyone who knew Ian to remember him by taking a short walk anytime between March 5 and 11.

The charity will share memories of him, his legacy and a selection of his blogs on social media.

Locals are also invited to make a donation to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in Ian’s memory.

‘Someone who made a real difference’

Ian is best remembered for his “kindness and leadership”.

Paths for All chief executive officer Kevin Lafferty said: “The walk for Ian’s first anniversary is an opportunity for us to remember Ian and celebrate his life.

“I had the good fortune of knowing Ian for many years and he was a person who helped make the world a better place.

He was a gentleman who lit a spark in people.”

CEO Kevin Lefferty.

“His kindness and leadership inspired many of us to champion active travel and walking.

“When I think of Ian, I think of someone who made a real difference and helped improve people’s lives.

“He was a gentleman who lit a spark in people, and that spark became a flame that lives on today in the work of Paths for All.”

35-year career

Ian was Paths for All’s chief officer for over 17 years after being appointed in 2003.

He was recognised for services to healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities in the UK Honours List in 2019.

And in his 35-year career, he worked extensively making a valuable contribution in the environment sector.

He was also a trustee for various charities, and a foster carer for 10 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]