Former Coupar Angus bank set to be transformed into flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former bank in Coupar Angus is set to be converted into flats.

Plans for the Lloyds TSB branch, which has been shut since February 2021, have been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

It comes following a raft of bank closures in recent years – particularly in rural areas.

What are the plans?

The building, on George Square, is set to be split into two flats, spread over two floors.

A planning statement on behalf of the developer, Imac Architecture, said: “Following closure of the bank in February of 2021, the bank and associated offices were marketed for public sale.

“Following purchase by the applicant, a feasibility study of various uses was undertaken and it has been decided that conversion and change of use to two flats is an appropriate course of action.

“The ability to change the use classification and convert the site aligns with Perth and Kinross Council’s continuing drive to diminish the number of vacant properties whilst enhancing the number and availability of much needed affordable homes.”

It is the latest plan to convert a former Perthshire bank following its closure.

There are proposals to turn the old TSB in Pitlochry into housing, while the former Royal Bank of Scotland in Comrie could become a takeaway.

The housing proposals come after Perth and Kinross Council announced plans to create 1,400 affordable homes by 2027.