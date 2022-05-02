Former Coupar Angus bank set to be transformed into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Perth & Kinross

Former Coupar Angus bank set to be transformed into flats

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 2 2022, 12.57pm Updated: May 2 2022, 9.00pm
The former Lloyds TSB bank in Coupar Angus
The former Lloyds TSB bank in Coupar Angus. Image: Google.

A former bank in Coupar Angus is set to be converted into flats.

Plans for the Lloyds TSB branch, which has been shut since February 2021, have been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

It comes following a raft of bank closures in recent years – particularly in rural areas.

What are the plans?

The building, on George Square, is set to be split into two flats, spread over two floors.

A planning statement on behalf of the developer, Imac Architecture, said: “Following closure of the bank in February of 2021, the bank and associated offices were marketed for public sale.

“Following purchase by the applicant, a feasibility study of various uses was undertaken and it has been decided that conversion and change of use to two flats is an appropriate course of action.

“The ability to change the use classification and convert the site aligns with Perth and Kinross Council’s continuing drive to diminish the number of vacant properties whilst enhancing the number and availability of much needed affordable homes.”

It is the latest plan to convert a former Perthshire bank following its closure.

There are proposals to turn the old TSB in Pitlochry into housing, while the former Royal Bank of Scotland in Comrie could become a takeaway.

The housing proposals come after Perth and Kinross Council announced plans to create 1,400 affordable homes by 2027.

