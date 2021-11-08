Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Perth & Kinross

Strategy reveals plans for 1,400 affordable homes in Perthshire by 2027

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 8 2021, 1.09pm
Google screenshot of new builds
A newbuild development at Huntingtower in Perth.

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross have unveiled plans to build nearly 1,400 affordable new homes by 2027.

An update to the strategic housing investment plan (SHIP) sets out the local authority’s priorities for affordable housing over the next five years.

It includes proposals to build 280 new houses a year – above its previous annual target of 150 from recent years.

The properties will come through a combination of newbuilds, bringing empty homes back into use and remodelling existing buildings for housing.

Huntingtower Development
The council hopes to oversee the construction of more new homes.

What is the council proposing?

The four key strategies of the project are to promote or address:

  • Independent living – ensuring people can live independently at home for as long as possible with help from the community and local support networks
  • Sustainable communities – the supply of more affordable homes and stock to ensure that homes are available in the size, type and location people want to live in with access to suitable services and facilities.
  • Homelessness – ensuring communities are safe and secure for residents of Perth and Kinross with access to good quality, affordable accommodation with the necessary support in place to sustain people in their homes and prevent people becoming homeless.
  • Housing conditions, fuel poverty and climate change – assisting residents to live in warm, dry, energy efficient and low-carbon homes which they can afford to heat.

Councillor Bob Brawn, housing and communities convener, said: “Good quality affordable homes have a hugely positive impact on the overall quality of life for the people who live in them.

“With demand for housing in Perth and Kinross continuing to rise, and the housing needs of our communities becoming increasingly complex, our commitment to providing a range of affordable housing options remains a key strategic priority.

We remain committed to building more homes and overseeing a long-term programme of new affordable housing

“We have made great progress over the last five years in Perth and Kinross, consistently delivering more new affordable homes than our 150 per year target. I am delighted that the strategic housing investment plan for the next five years remains ambitious.

“We remain committed to building more homes and overseeing a long-term programme of new affordable housing development to meet the needs of the people who live in Perth and Kinross.

“This will help us achieve the outcomes set out in our local housing strategy and also support the Scottish Government’s Housing to 2040 strategy.”

