Perth & Kinross

Firefighters tackle chimney fire above Perth restaurant

By James Simpson and Emma Duncan
May 12 2022, 9.02pm Updated: May 12 2022, 9.04pm
Two appliances on the High Street in Perth.
Two appliances on the High Street in Perth.

Firefighters rushed to tackle a chimney fire above a Perth restaurant on Thursday.

Three appliances were on the High Street at around 7pm, after smoke was seen billowing from a roof space above Breizh restaurant.

Smoke could be seen on neighbouring George Street just before 7pm.

Crews used a height appliance at the scene as a small cordon was erected near to the French eatery.

One onlooker said there was a strong odour as thick smoke began to filter from the chimney.

A cordon was erected on the High Street.

She said: “I was pulling into High Street and saw one fire engine parked up at the bottom of George Street.

“Someone told me smoke started coming out of the chimney really thick and a lot of it.

“Then all of a sudden two other appliances arrived.

“I don’t think they knew what was on fire at first.

“The smoke was billowing out of the chimney and it smelt really bad.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remained on scene for over an hour.

She said: “We received the first call at 6.47pm following reports of a chimney fire on the High Street in Perth.

“One height appliance was in use as crews used a main jet to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message was received at 8.18pm.”

