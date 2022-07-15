Ukrainian mum and daughter find refuge in Coupar Angus alongside beloved pet dog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian mother and daughter say they’ve received a warm welcome after swapping their warn-torn home for a cottage in Coupar Angus.

Yuliia Psymenna, 38, and her mum Nina, 64, were forced to leave their home city of Dnipro on June 6 after areas nearby were bombed daily by Russian forces.

They had originally planned to leave the city sooner, however they had to wait for their dog — a red Chihuahua named Persik — to receive his rabies tests before leaving the country.

After Persik, whose name translates as Peach, got his test results back the small group were able to make their way into Poland.

A new home in Coupar Angus

They soon heard about the UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, and after signing up they were put in contact with Perthshire resident Christina McKay.

Yuliia said: “We decided to look about for a place that we could go, found a site and registered, and then Chrissy sent me a message.

“We wanted to stay at home for as long as possible but it’s quite difficult with the bombing.

“On the border of our district there is bombing all the time and when we had already left I heard there was a piece of rocket that fell not far from our house.”

In order to bring Persik into the country without having to quarantine him with a vet, the couple had to wait an extra 30 days in Poland.

Due to the terms of their visa for travelling through Europe, the pair only had until July 26 to make it to the UK, and they were worried they might miss their chance.

However, with the help of Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart and his staff, the pair made it to Scotland with time to spare.

After more than a month on the move, they arrived in Scotland and met Chrissie for the first time.

People ‘very friendly’ to Ukrainian pair

Their sponsor quickly took the pair to their new home — a cottage in Kettins village, just four minutes drive from Coupar Angus.

Yuliia said: “It’s very pleasant now that we are finally here in a safe place.

“People are very friendly. When Chrissy met us she was so warm.

“We still have very close friends in Ukraine who stayed and we’re very worried about them.

“Every day we message them and ask if they are safe.”

The pair are now staying in the cottage which is attached to Christina’s house.

Christina said: “I’m so happy that they’re here, just so relieved.

“I honestly felt tearful when I met them.

“The granny flat has been empty since my mum passed.

“I was using it as an office since then, but when I heard about everything that’s been going on something just clicked and I realised I had to do it.”

Mr Wishart added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Yuliia and Nina are here in Perthshire, and that they’re both safe and secure.

“It must have been horrific, the experience they’ve had in getting here and what they’ve experienced in their home town Dnipro.

“I think Perthshire’s been particularly generous when it’s come to people in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“It says quite a lot about the people of Perthshire.”