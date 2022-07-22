Perth woman has ‘no regrets’ about saving pigeon from seagull attack despite bird flu risk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth woman says she has “no regrets” about saving a pigeon from a seagull attack despite the risk of bird flu.

Kareena Cox, 60, claims she could not stand by and do nothing as the gull apparently tried to eat the other bird near St Paul’s Church in the city centre.

But she says onlookers criticised her for interfering with nature with some people calling her names.

The Scottish SPCA has warned people against touching birds due to an ongoing flu outbreak – and also says it would advise against getting involved when one animal attacks another.

Kareena said: “I have absolutely no regrets, I couldn’t sit back and watch the pigeon potentially die.

“It wouldn’t have sat well with me at all. I took all the necessary measures with sanitising to keep myself safe, but I would not have done anything differently.”

‘They called me a wee hobbit’

Kareena says she was branded a “wee hobbit” by onlookers as she went to the pigeon’s aid.

She said: “I was shouted at and called f****** disgusting for going near the bird.

“This group of men were placing bets on how long it would take the seagull to kill the pigeon, it just did not sit right with me at all.

“I was just trying to do what I felt was the right thing in the moment.

“The seagull had been throwing the pigeon around, it was clear that the pigeon was in distress.

“I waited and cooed at the seagull until it was distracted enough to let the pigeon go.

“I had a bag with me and I scooped up the little thing and popped it in my bag to take home with me. It was injured, and I wanted to make sure it got help.

“I took it home and nursed it until it was feeling brighter.”

‘It may never fly again’

The pigeon has now been taken in by local animal rescue charity Baby Beaks – with other bigger organisations refusing to take it in due to the health risk.

Kareena added: “The poor pigeon sustained a broken leg and wing in the attack.

“I have been advised that the pigeon may never fly again, but it should still live a long and healthy life in Baby Beaks’ care.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish SPCA said: “We would normally advise the public not to intervene in a situation where a wild animal is attacking another animal as they could be putting themselves at risk of injury.

“At the moment we are also advising the public not to handle wild birds due to the outbreak of bird flu.