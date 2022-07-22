Perth woman has ‘no regrets’ about saving pigeon from seagull attack despite bird flu risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woman has ‘no regrets’ about saving pigeon from seagull attack despite bird flu risk

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 22 2022, 2.43pm
Kareena Cox rescued the injured pigeon.
Kareena Cox has nursed a pigeon back to health following a city centre seagull attack.

A Perth woman says she has “no regrets” about saving a pigeon from a seagull attack despite the risk of bird flu.

Kareena Cox, 60, claims she could not stand by and do nothing as the gull apparently tried to eat the other bird near St Paul’s Church in the city centre.

But she says onlookers criticised her for interfering with nature with some people calling her names.

The Scottish SPCA has warned people against touching birds due to an ongoing flu outbreak – and also says it would advise against getting involved when one animal attacks another.

A bed that Kareena created for the pigeon.

Kareena said: “I have absolutely no regrets, I couldn’t sit back and watch the pigeon potentially die.

“It wouldn’t have sat well with me at all. I took all the necessary measures with sanitising to keep myself safe, but I would not have done anything differently.”

‘They called me a wee hobbit’

Kareena says she was branded a “wee hobbit” by onlookers as she went to the pigeon’s aid.

She said: “I was shouted at and called f****** disgusting for going near the bird.

“This group of men were placing bets on how long it would take the seagull to kill the pigeon, it just did not sit right with me at all.

“I was just trying to do what I felt was the right thing in the moment.

Kareena rescued the pigeon.
Kareena insists she could not stand back and do nothing.

“The seagull had been throwing the pigeon around, it was clear that the pigeon was in distress.

“I waited and cooed at the seagull until it was distracted enough to let the pigeon go.

“I had a bag with me and I scooped up the little thing and popped it in my bag to take home with me. It was injured, and I wanted to make sure it got help.

“I took it home and nursed it until it was feeling brighter.”

‘It may never fly again’

The pigeon has now been taken in by local animal rescue charity Baby Beaks – with other bigger organisations refusing to take it in due to the health risk.

Kareena added: “The poor pigeon sustained a broken leg and wing in the attack.

“I have been advised that the pigeon may never fly again, but it should still live a long and healthy life in Baby Beaks’ care.”

Kareena gave the bird food and water.

A spokesperson for the Scottish SPCA said: “We would normally advise the public not to intervene in a situation where a wild animal is attacking another animal as they could be putting themselves at risk of injury.

“At the moment we are also advising the public not to handle wild birds due to the outbreak of bird flu.

