Man on motorcycle reported missing in Perthshire traced

A man who was reported missing and was last seen riding his motorcycle in Perthshire has been traced.

Brian Sharp, 59, was last seen in the village of Abernyte – between Dundee and Perth – at 8.30am on Monday.

He was seen driving his distinctive Honda Goldwing down the village’s main street towards Perth, and was thought to be heading towards the Highlands.

Police say he has now been traced and have thanked members of the public for their assistance.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Brian Sharp, 59, who had been reported missing from Abernyte, has been traced.

“We would like to thank those who assisted with our appeal.”