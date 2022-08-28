Motorbike failed to stop and almost caused crash in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorbike failed to stop for police officers in Perth and then almost caused a crash as it drove off.

The incident took place on Sunday evening.

At around 5.30pm, officers signalled a black Suzuki GSX 750 motorbike to stop but it failed to do so and was driven off at high speed.

It travelled eastwards on Main Street before almost colliding with another vehicle.

It was last seen on Isla Road.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are now appealing to find the driver and the motorbike.

Sergeant Brian McEwen, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries to trace the driver and motorbike are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward as you may have captured something which could assist us in our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2847 of August 28.