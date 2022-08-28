Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets

By Claire Warrender and Katherine Ferries
August 28 2022, 7.19pm Updated: August 28 2022, 8.49pm
Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The emergency services on Ancrum Court in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.
Teenage boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling from bridge in Glenrothes
0
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth praises NHS staff after breaking arm in Fife
1
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0
St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
More than 900 people live in Fife Council temporary accommodation
Fife scraps cap on buying back former council houses after dramatic increase in demand
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral fraudster Picture shows; Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Fife. Supplied by Kenny Smith Date; 26/08/2022
Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
2

More from The Courier

Main Street, Perth.
Motorbike failed to stop and almost caused crash in Perth
The emergency services on Ancrum Court in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.
Teenage boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling from bridge in Glenrothes
0
Residents and business owners in Dundee have spoken out about the mess of piling rubbish in the city centre amid the bin strikes.
Dundee business owners say city becoming 'eyesore' amid bin strike
0
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0