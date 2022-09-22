Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth woman who had a stroke 40 years ago says she “doesn’t know where I would be” without a local support group.

Linda Simpson, 74, had a stroke when she was in her 30s after giving birth to Sonia, who was born with Down’s Syndrome.

The former Dewar’s employee has been unable to work since, but has been given invaluable help by Perth and District Stroke Club, which this month celebrated its 40th anniversary.

‘I couldn’t get in’

Linda had just returned from a friend’s house when she noticed something strange – she couldn’t access her own home.

“I shouted at my husband Bert to open the door because I couldn’t get in,” she recalled.

“The door wasn’t even locked.

“He knew there was a problem so phoned for a doctor and got an ambulance.”

The former Perth High School pupil was taken to hospital where it was soon established that she had suffered a stroke.

“I didn’t even know what a stroke was,” said Linda, who was experiencing mobility problems on her left side.

“Luckily, back then I was staying with my parents, Jessie and Jimmy Campbell, who looked after me.”

‘I have been here since the beginning’

Not long afterwards Linda discovered the Perth and District Stroke Club, where she remains one of its longest-term members.

The voluntary-run group has supported stroke survivors, their families and carers for the past four decades.

During the winter the self-funded organisation meets every Tuesday at the Railway Staff Club in Feus Road.

In the summer there are fortnightly meetings, which may include outings to various locations for a cup of tea and a chat.

“I don’t know where I would be without this group,” Linda said. “I have been here since the beginning.”

Still helping out at 88

Noel McKinnie is another long-serving member of the group.

The Scone resident, 88, became involved after his brother Bill had a stroke.

Bill McKinnie eventually became the group chairman and Noel was by his side as a driver for 20 years.

He no longer operates behind the wheel but says he will continue to be involved in the group “as long as they put up with me.”

Promoting independence

Margaret Quinn is keen to see the group continue but admits times are tough.

“Our member numbers are pretty low due to lack of meetings during Covid but we have a few interested people waiting to possibly join,” she said.

“Transport to the club and outings is provided by Perth Access Cars but they also have to come up with funding.”

The 78-year-old previously worked for Perth and Kinross Council as a manager in Beechgrove House.

She helped organise a 40th anniversary meal at Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot.

“The club provides short respite to carers and to our members a place where they can meet up with other stroke survivors,” Margaret said.

“We discuss newspaper headlines and play dominos etc.

“It can be good to promote the survivors’ independence and develop their communication skills.”