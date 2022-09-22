Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
September 22 2022, 5.52am Updated: September 22 2022, 8.38am
Linda Simpson is one of the group's longest-serving members.
Linda Simpson is one of the group's longest-serving members.

A Perth woman who had a stroke 40 years ago says she “doesn’t know where I would be” without a local support group.

Linda Simpson, 74, had a stroke when she was in her 30s after giving birth to Sonia, who was born with Down’s Syndrome.

The former Dewar’s employee has been unable to work since, but has been given invaluable help by Perth and District Stroke Club, which this month celebrated its 40th anniversary.

‘I couldn’t get in’

Linda had just returned from a friend’s house when she noticed something strange – she couldn’t access her own home.

“I shouted at my husband Bert to open the door because I couldn’t get in,” she recalled.

“The door wasn’t even locked.

“He knew there was a problem so phoned for a doctor and got an ambulance.”

The former Perth High School pupil was taken to hospital where it was soon established that she had suffered a stroke.

“I didn’t even know what a stroke was,” said Linda, who was experiencing mobility problems on her left side.

“Luckily, back then I was staying with my parents, Jessie and Jimmy Campbell, who looked after me.”

‘I have been here since the beginning’

Not long afterwards Linda discovered the Perth and District Stroke Club, where she remains one of its longest-term members.

The voluntary-run group has supported stroke survivors, their families and carers for the past four decades.

During the winter the self-funded organisation meets every Tuesday at the Railway Staff Club in Feus Road.

Volunteers Margaret Quinn and Margot Mitchell.

In the summer there are fortnightly meetings, which may include outings to various locations for a cup of tea and a chat.

“I don’t know where I would be without this group,” Linda said. “I have been here since the beginning.”

Still helping out at 88

Noel McKinnie is another long-serving member of the group.

The Scone resident, 88, became involved after his brother Bill had a stroke.

Noel McKinnie, with Margot Mitchell, is still volunteering at 88.

Bill McKinnie eventually became the group chairman and Noel was by his side as a driver for 20 years.

He no longer operates behind the wheel but says he will continue to be involved in the group “as long as they put up with me.”

Promoting independence

Margaret Quinn is keen to see the group continue but admits times are tough.

“Our member numbers are pretty low due to lack of meetings during Covid but we have a few interested people waiting to possibly join,” she said.

“Transport to the club and outings is provided by Perth Access Cars but they also have to come up with funding.”

Member of Perth and District Stroke Club came together at Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot to mark the group’s 40th anniversary.

The 78-year-old previously worked for Perth and Kinross Council as a manager in Beechgrove House.

She helped organise a 40th anniversary meal at Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot.

“The club provides short respite to carers and to our members a place where they can meet up with other stroke survivors,” Margaret said.

“We discuss newspaper headlines and play dominos etc.

“It can be good to promote the survivors’ independence and develop their communication skills.”

