Emergency group formed as Perth and Kinross residents face ‘impossible hill’ of cost of living crisis

A response group has been formed to combat the cost of living crisis in Perth and Kinross as people seeking help with debt soared by 262%.

A bleak forecast was presented to councillors this week revealing thousands of low-paid people in the area are facing “an impossible hill” as outgoings continue to rise.

Members of the health and social wellbeing committee were told crisis grant applications have jumped by 42% in the last year, with applications for school clothing grants and free school meals also on the rise.

‘Our most vulnerable residents will suffer most’

Clare Mailer, executive lead of strategic planning and transformation with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “Every household in Perth and Kinross will be affected by the cost of living crisis but our most vulnerable residents are those who will suffer the most.

“We wanted to update our elected members on the challenges we are facing, the help that is available, and the actions we are taking across the council and with our partners to provide information and support to our communities.”

Rise in cries for cost of living help in Perth and Kinross

The statistics outlined at the meeting showed the following since the start of the cost of living crisis:

18% of families in Perth and Kinross have no savings

13,000 people earn less than the National Living Wage

24,000 people are in low paid work

The council has seen a 262% rise in its utility debt caseload

Crisis grant applications rose 42%

School clothing grant applications are up 15% and free school meal requests also rising.

What is the council doing to help?

The council has launched a financial insecurity fund and has allocated £160,000 to alleviating fuel poverty.

The new response group will work through winter to improve support to maximise income, conserve energy, access benefits and money advice.

Ms Mailer said: “For many families looking to make ends meet, this is an impossible hill to climb.

“In many, many cases, essential spend exceeds income, and this demonstrates the challenges many of our households are facing.”

‘Imperative’ to help those in low-paid jobs

Brian Leishman, Labour councillor for Perth City North, said: “The amount of people we have earning less than the living wage and the amount of people in lower paid work is staggering.

“It’s imperative that we as a council continue to work together to help our residents through these dreadful times.

“It’s going to be a strain on our resources and staff and difficult decisions will have to be made but we are going to tackle these problems with an excellent workforce.”