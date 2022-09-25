Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project created by Perth High School pupils was one of the big winners at this weekend’s Scots Language Awards.

The pupils’ poem, ‘The Maiden’s Leap’, picked up the award for Scots Project of the Year at the ceremony, held at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Saturday.

Speaking with The Courier after picking up the award, Perth High School teacher Kerry Fraser shared her excitement about her pupils winning the prize.

She said: “I am absolutely ecstatic about winning the award as it was my bairns’ hard work that has been recognised.

“The pupils were delighted they were going to be in print, and tell people they are published poets – which they are.

“I can’t wait to tell them that they are now award winning poets.”

The retelling of a legend

Also nominated in the Scots School of the Year category, Kerry continued by sharing how the pupils’ project came about.

She said: “I was approached by Fiona Davidson, an education officer at Historic Environment Scotland, asking if we would like to get involved with a project called ‘The Maiden’s Leap’, a legend about Huntingtower Castle for Scotland’s year of the stories.

“We were studying Scots language at the time, and were excited to be involved. Myself and a colleague, Tim Kearns, tasked our classes with creating a glossary for the Scots poem Fiona had written.

“My S1 class then all wrote their own Scots poems about the castle or the legend. Four of the poems were selected to be printed in a magazine that was shared with families across Scotland, and could be found at many of the historic environment buildings.

“I won Scots Teacher of the Year last year and I’m passionate about shaking off the stigma or Scottish cringe that sometimes comes with speaking Scots.

“Not all of our speakers are native Scots speakers or even have English as a first language but they’ve embraced the language and their writing is richer for it.

The Bard of Dundee honoured

Presented by The Courier columnist Alistair Heather and poet Len Pennie, the evening saw a host of Scots Language champions taking home awards, all recognised after several thousands of public votes were recorded in the popular annual Scots campaign.

Live performances on the night included Beth Malcolm, who performed a special tribute of the alternative Scottish national anthem ‘Hermless’ with Lewis and Euan McLaughlin in honour of the Bard of Dundee, Michael Marra.

Karen Dick, Head of Place, Partnerships and Communities at Creative Scotland said: “It’s great to see the Scots Language Awards return again this year, highlighting the importance of Scots language, for arts and culture, and in daily life, education and business.

“Weel done tae a’ winners an’ nominees.”