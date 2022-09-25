Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year

By Ben MacDonald
September 25 2022, 3.26pm Updated: September 25 2022, 3.38pm
Fiona Davidson and Kerry Fraser receive the award from Laura Green. Picture: Scots Language Awards
Fiona Davidson and Kerry Fraser receive the award from Laura Green. Picture: Scots Language Awards

A project created by Perth High School pupils was one of the big winners at this weekend’s Scots Language Awards.

The pupils’ poem, ‘The Maiden’s Leap’, picked up the award for Scots Project of the Year at the ceremony, held at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Saturday.

Speaking with The Courier after picking up the award, Perth High School teacher Kerry Fraser shared her excitement about her pupils winning the prize.

She said: “I am absolutely ecstatic about winning the award as it was my bairns’ hard work that has been recognised.

“The pupils were delighted they were going to be in print, and tell people they are published poets – which they are.

“I can’t wait to tell them that they are now award winning poets.”

The retelling of a legend

Also nominated in the Scots School of the Year category, Kerry continued by sharing how the pupils’ project came about.

She said: “I was approached by Fiona Davidson, an education officer at Historic Environment Scotland, asking if we would like to get involved with a project called ‘The Maiden’s Leap’, a legend about Huntingtower Castle for Scotland’s year of the stories.

“We were studying Scots language at the time, and were excited to be involved. Myself and a colleague, Tim Kearns, tasked our classes with creating a glossary for the Scots poem Fiona had written.

“My S1 class then all wrote their own Scots poems about the castle or the legend. Four of the poems were selected to be printed in a magazine that was shared with families across Scotland, and could be found at many of the historic environment buildings.

Teachers Heather McMahon, Andrew McCrae and Kerry Fraser with the Scots Project of the Year award. Picture: Kerry Fraser

“I won Scots Teacher of the Year last year and I’m passionate about shaking off the stigma or Scottish cringe that sometimes comes with speaking Scots.

“Not all of our speakers are native Scots speakers or even have English as a first language but they’ve embraced the language and their writing is richer for it.

The Bard of Dundee honoured

Presented by The Courier columnist Alistair Heather and poet Len Pennie, the evening saw a host of Scots Language champions taking home awards, all recognised after several thousands of public votes were recorded in the popular annual Scots campaign.

Poet Len Pennie and The Courier columnist Alistair Heather hosted the ceremony. Picture: Scots Language Awards

Live performances on the night included Beth Malcolm, who performed a special tribute of the alternative Scottish national anthem ‘Hermless’ with Lewis and Euan McLaughlin in honour of the Bard of Dundee, Michael Marra.

Karen Dick, Head of Place, Partnerships and Communities at Creative Scotland said: “It’s great to see the Scots Language Awards return again this year, highlighting the importance of Scots language, for arts and culture, and in daily life, education and business.

“Weel done tae a’ winners an’ nominees.”

