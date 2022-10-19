Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley

By Alasdair Clark
October 19 2022, 11.44am
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
King Street, Stanley. Image: Google Maps.

Police say they believe a series of thefts and attempted thefts of cars in Stanley, Perthshire, are linked.

Officers investigating the apparent crime spree have appealed for the public’s help to track down a man believed to have been involved.

At least five vehicles were targeted at addresses in King Street, Murray Place, Shielhill Place and Mill Street, overnight on Thursday.

Two of these incidents took place around midnight, with a man seen around one of the cars.

Man wanted in connection with Stanley car thefts

He is described as being around 5ft 9 and of stocky build, wearing a plain grey zip-up hooded top and jogging bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Given the location and similarity between all of them they are being considered as linked.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have private CCTV or were driving through the village and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0084 of October 14.”

