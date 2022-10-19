Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they believe a series of thefts and attempted thefts of cars in Stanley, Perthshire, are linked.

Officers investigating the apparent crime spree have appealed for the public’s help to track down a man believed to have been involved.

At least five vehicles were targeted at addresses in King Street, Murray Place, Shielhill Place and Mill Street, overnight on Thursday.

Two of these incidents took place around midnight, with a man seen around one of the cars.

He is described as being around 5ft 9 and of stocky build, wearing a plain grey zip-up hooded top and jogging bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Given the location and similarity between all of them they are being considered as linked.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have private CCTV or were driving through the village and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0084 of October 14.”