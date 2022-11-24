Perth and Kinross new year bin collections and recycling centre opening times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross new year bin collections and recycling centre opening times

By Alasdair Clark
November 24 2022, 2.52pm Updated: December 30 2022, 1.41pm
Bin lorry Perth and Kinross
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will change slightly over Christmas and New Year.

Perth and Kinross Council has published its bin collection plans for the new year period.

It means residents keen to stay on top of the piles of festive waste will be able to plan ahead and make sure they don’t miss having their bins emptied.

The council has also confirmed when its recycling centres will close.

You can see information on closure and whether your bin collection will be affected by the Hogmanay holiday below.

Perth and Kinross new year bin collections

Some changes to kerbside waste pick ups have been announced over the holidays, and residents are being asked to make sure they check in advance if they are affected.

There will be no domestic collections of green (non-recyclable waste) and blue (dry mixed recycling) bins on January 1 and 2.

bin collections Perth and Kinross
Food and garden waste collections will be paused.

If your bin would have been due to be emptied on these dates, then unless you receive a letter informing otherwise the following will apply:

  • Collections scheduled for January 1 or 2 will take place on December 31.

Wheelie bins should be placed at the kerbside for 7.30am.

There are no garden and food waste pick ups between December 23 and January 7.

Recycling centres

All recycling centres will close on January 1 and 2.

Opening hours will otherwise remain the same over the festive period.

Severe weather

Like any other time of year, the council says waste collections could be interrupted due to severe weather making it unsafe for refuse vehicles to visit all areas of Perth and Kinross.

It says: “If your bin is missed due to severe weather, please leave it out for 48 hours and the council will attempt to return for it.

“If the council is unable to return, please return bins to the usual storage point and re-present on the next scheduled collection day.”

Information about disruption will be shared on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner 'devastated' after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million
Use our interactive map to see how many sex offenders live near you. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented