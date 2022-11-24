Perth and Kinross new year bin collections and recycling centre opening times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council has published its bin collection plans for the new year period.

It means residents keen to stay on top of the piles of festive waste will be able to plan ahead and make sure they don’t miss having their bins emptied.

The council has also confirmed when its recycling centres will close.

You can see information on closure and whether your bin collection will be affected by the Hogmanay holiday below.

Perth and Kinross new year bin collections

Some changes to kerbside waste pick ups have been announced over the holidays, and residents are being asked to make sure they check in advance if they are affected.

There will be no domestic collections of green (non-recyclable waste) and blue (dry mixed recycling) bins on January 1 and 2.

If your bin would have been due to be emptied on these dates, then unless you receive a letter informing otherwise the following will apply:

Collections scheduled for January 1 or 2 will take place on December 31.

Wheelie bins should be placed at the kerbside for 7.30am.

There are no garden and food waste pick ups between December 23 and January 7.

Recycling centres

All recycling centres will close on January 1 and 2.

Opening hours will otherwise remain the same over the festive period.

Severe weather

Like any other time of year, the council says waste collections could be interrupted due to severe weather making it unsafe for refuse vehicles to visit all areas of Perth and Kinross.

It says: “If your bin is missed due to severe weather, please leave it out for 48 hours and the council will attempt to return for it.

“If the council is unable to return, please return bins to the usual storage point and re-present on the next scheduled collection day.”

Information about disruption will be shared on the Perth and Kinross Council website.