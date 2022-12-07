Bridge of Earn canoe club targeted in ‘premeditated’ vandal attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of a Bridge of Earn canoe club believe they have been the victims of a “premeditated” attack by vandals.

Six metal ‘bearer’ wires at the River Earn, which are used by Strathallan Canoe Club to create slalom and obstacle courses, were deliberately cut using “substantial bolt or wire cutters”, according to police.

The vandalism happened some time between 6pm last Tuesday and 6pm last Wednesday (November 30).

It is estimated the damage will cost about £1,000 to repair.

‘We’re really disappointed’

Jane Gibson, head coach at the club, told The Courier: “We’re really disappointed because we’ve had some really good support from the town.

“Lots of kids and adults from Bridge of Earn are in the club and everything we do if for the community.

“It’s disappointing that someone has come along to cut the wires.”

Jane believes it was not just a random act of vandalism.

She said: “I pointed out to the police that whoever did this knew they needed bolt cutters and either knew how to lower the bearers or was tall enough to reach them.

“That means it’s premeditated – this wasn’t just teenagers getting drunk and deciding to cause some trouble.

“That’s what makes it disappointing.

‘Parents will end up paying’

“If you’ve got a grievance just give us a phone or put something on our Facebook.

“At the end of the day, it’s the parents that will end up paying because that’s where the club’s funds come from.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “If anyone has information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0738 of December 2.”