‘Lovely Scottish accent’: Kinross native Gordon Smart impresses on Good Morning Britain debut

Kinross native Gordon Smart impressed fans of Good Morning Britain during his hosting debut on Thursday morning.

The broadcaster and journalist, who attended Kinross High School, appeared on the popular breakfast show alongside seasoned presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

ITV bosses announced the 42-year-old would join the GMB presenting line up earlier this week, appearing from 6am on Thursday and Friday.

He is one of a number of presenters who have appeared on the show following the departure of Piers Morgan, who dramatically quit in March 2021.

‘Lovely Scottish accent’

Fans welcomed Gordon as he made his debut on the TV show.

One impressed viewer took to Twitter to say: “Tuned in this morning and was delighted to be able to listen to an articulate and intelligent presenter.

“More of this please rather than the overly opinionated and shouty alternatives.”

'Nice to see a new presenter, @gordonsmart is rather easy on the eye.' Needless to say, Gordon has some admirers this morning. 😁 pic.twitter.com/CACat2OaNA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 29, 2022

A second fan added: “Wonderful to wake up to that lovely Scottish accent on GMB

this morning.

“You did a brilliant job Gordon Smart.”

Paul Hudson added: “Great to see Kinross’s finest Gordon Smart make his debut.

“Proof though that good things can happen to decent people.”

Who is Gordon Smart?

The 42-year-old, who hosts the Restless Natives podcast with actor Martin Compston, is married to Kate Smart, daughter of Fife provost and Dunfermline FC legend Jim Leishman.

After beginning his career at DC Thomson as a reporter on The Courier and Evening Telegraph, Gordon went on to become the youngest editor of The Sun’s Bizarre showbiz column aged just 26.

He was later named editor of The Scottish Sun, before briefly serving as deputy editor of the UK edition in 2016.

He attended Buckingham Palace in 2007 with family when the former Pars boss received his MBE for services to sport.

We told in October how a letter written by Gordon in 1997 for his former physics teacher Guy Hawksford was read out at Mr Hawksford’s funeral.

The journalist said his old teacher’s reply had helped him through some dark times.