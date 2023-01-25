Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with children being approached in the playground of a Perth primary school.

Police say a man entered the grounds of Ruthvenfield Primary School without permission on Tuesday afternoon and spoke to a number of pupils.

They also said he was carrying a bible.

On Wednesday evening police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been arrested.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following an appeal yesterday about an unknown man approaching school pupils in the Ruthvenfield area of Perth, Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

“Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter.”

‘Extra measures’ in place at Ruthvenfield

A letter sent to parents following the incident said “extra measures” were put in place at the school, although details were not given.

It said: “Whilst this was an isolated incident, staff will be extra vigilant and extra measures have been put in place.”