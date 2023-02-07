Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Perth and Kinross councillors have tabled a motion for Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) to sever its links with the Chinese Communist Party.

PKC is being asked not to accept funding from the party or affiliated bodies nor to accept or issue invitations to the party.

The party is the founding and sole ruling political party of the People’s Republic of China.

Councillors will be asked to support a motion tabled by Labour’s Alasdair Bailey and Conservative councillor Noah Khogali to stop cooperation with the party.

Councils ‘judged by the company they keep’

Bailie Alasdair Bailey said: “Just like people, councils are judged by the company they keep.

“If the council were to continue to participate in official visits and to take funding from the CCP, I worry that this could be seen to legitimise the human rights violations that the CCP is meting out on the people of China at this current time.”

The Carse of Gowrie councillor added: “The proposed change won’t stop the great work the council does in supporting celebrations of Chinese culture in our area and supporting our minority ethnic populations.”

Local concerns about Confucius Institute

Conservative councillor Noah Khogali used to live in China and said he has witnessed “the danger that they pose to western ideals of freedom of speech, thought and democracy”.

The Strathearn councillor said: “As someone who spent many of their formative years living in China, combating the growing influence of the CCP is a cause close to my heart.

“I have seen first-hand the danger that they pose to western ideals of freedom of speech, thought and democracy, and am under no illusions as to their international ambitions regarding their sphere of influence.

“Even in Perth and Kinross, the Confucius Institute has acted as an extension of the long arm of the Chinese Communist Party in funding projects and events, and this must be stopped.

“This is a commitment in line with UK Government security concerns around Confucius Institute projects, and I hope both the Scottish Government and UK Government will look to cut ties with what is ultimately a genocidal, expansionist and authoritarian regime.

“We must however be careful not to abandon those Chinese people who have arrived in Perth and Kinross, and those Hong Kongers who have escaped persecution especially. We must continue to support them, and celebrations of their deep and rich culture.”

Councillors will decide whether to support the motion at a full council meeting on Wednesday, February 8.