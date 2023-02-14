Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park

By Amie Flett
February 14 2023, 1.02pm Updated: February 14 2023, 2.01pm
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black

A Kinross couple have revealed plans to open a dog park.

Kate Wood and Dave Black are hoping to provide a safe space for locals to exercise their dogs at Mawmill Farm.

The pair were inspired after visiting a dog park near the Borders and seeing how popular it was.

Safe space for dogs and owners

Dave told The Courier: “We’d been visiting Kate’s sister down near the border and one of her friends had opened a dog park and we thought it was a great idea.

“We didn’t think it would be a thing people would use but it was really busy.

“Kate had always liked the idea of doggy day care so we thought we could provide somewhere safe for locals to let their dogs off and interact with other dogs.”

Dave says the facility, named Pawmill Dog Park, would be spread across three sections, including an agility park, an open playing field and a sensory area.

Dogs enjoying the fields on Mawmill Farm near Kinross. Image: Dave Black

He said: “When you have young dogs it’s good to let them off for a bit of training and it’s also a safe environment to meet other dogs.

“It’s not only good for dogs but for owners too.

“The park has got a beautiful view in the valley and we want people to be able to come and relax and enjoy the sunshine, or come with their friends.”

Entry to the park would cost about £10-14 for up to three dogs, depending on which area the owners required access to.

The couple hope to gain approval for the proposals from Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

Dave added: “Unfortunately the planning is taking a lot longer and it’s cost of lot more than we expected but we’re hoping to have it approved soon.

“We’ve had a good response to our Facebook page so far and had a few messages from people who have said they’re excited and they’d like something like this in the area.”

