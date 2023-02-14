Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kinross couple have revealed plans to open a dog park.

Kate Wood and Dave Black are hoping to provide a safe space for locals to exercise their dogs at Mawmill Farm.

The pair were inspired after visiting a dog park near the Borders and seeing how popular it was.

Safe space for dogs and owners

Dave told The Courier: “We’d been visiting Kate’s sister down near the border and one of her friends had opened a dog park and we thought it was a great idea.

“We didn’t think it would be a thing people would use but it was really busy.

“Kate had always liked the idea of doggy day care so we thought we could provide somewhere safe for locals to let their dogs off and interact with other dogs.”

Dave says the facility, named Pawmill Dog Park, would be spread across three sections, including an agility park, an open playing field and a sensory area.

He said: “When you have young dogs it’s good to let them off for a bit of training and it’s also a safe environment to meet other dogs.

“It’s not only good for dogs but for owners too.

“The park has got a beautiful view in the valley and we want people to be able to come and relax and enjoy the sunshine, or come with their friends.”

Entry to the park would cost about £10-14 for up to three dogs, depending on which area the owners required access to.

The couple hope to gain approval for the proposals from Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

Dave added: “Unfortunately the planning is taking a lot longer and it’s cost of lot more than we expected but we’re hoping to have it approved soon.

“We’ve had a good response to our Facebook page so far and had a few messages from people who have said they’re excited and they’d like something like this in the area.”