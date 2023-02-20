Cash needed to save ‘hundreds’ of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cash needed to save ‘hundreds’ of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 20 2023, 7.24pm
Peter Barrett.
Peter Barrett.

A local councillor is pleading for more Scottish Government funding to avoid hundreds of job losses in Perth and Kinross Council.

Cllr Peter Barrett has described PKC’s financial predicament as “dire” and “critical” with the “most severe cuts and savings proposals that Perth and Kinross Council has ever faced”.

Earlier this month chief executive Thomas Glen told councillors PKC faced a projected £31 million black hole of a funding gap in its 2023/24 revenue budget.

Urgent action needed

Perth City Centre councillor Peter Barrett is calling for urgent action to save “hundreds” of jobs as well as council services which he says are “at absolute breaking point”.

The Liberal Democrat councillor has written to nine local and list MSPs whose constituencies all include Perth and Kinross. Cllr Barrett has pressed them to push for more cash during the third stage of the Scottish Budget bill on Tuesday, February 21.

Cllr Barrett has laid bare the stark reality of the PKC’s finances in his letter.

He wrote: “This is the toughest budget with the most severe cuts and savings proposals that Perth and Kinross Council has ever faced.

“The proposed settlement will lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs in Perth and Kinross Council.

“It will impact upon the local economy and the local companies who supply goods and services to the council, companies in your constituency who are reliant on their contracts to employ local people.

“Council services will now be at absolute breaking point and some may have to stop altogether.

He added: “The scale of council tax rises required to bridge the gap is unconscionable recognising the cost-of-living crisis and this council’s need to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

‘Give councils more cash’

Cllr Barrett told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The situation is critical. So far all efforts to persuade the Scottish Government to recognise the plight of local government have fallen on deaf ears.

“This is despite massive inflation, rapidly rising need for services, increasing complexity of need for vulnerable communities, and in the teeth of a cost of living crisis.

“The Scottish Government needs to listen and parliament needs to act with urgency to give councils more cash and the autonomy to spend it where it is most needed. Tuesday is the deadline, they need to do this before it is too late.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Peter Barrett.
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Peter Barrett.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Peter Barrett.
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
Peter Barrett.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth's unpaid work hub
Peter Barrett.
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
Peter Barrett.
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Peter Barrett.
Michelin-starred chef Alfred Prasad to take over residency of The Dormy at Gleneagles in…
Peter Barrett.
Three people taken to hospital after crash that closed A9 at Dunblane
Peter Barrett.
Drunk driver fled after causing four-vehicle pile-up in Kinross-shire village
Peter Barrett.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog

Most Read

1
Peter Barrett.
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Peter Barrett.
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street
3
Peter Barrett.
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
4
Peter Barrett.
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home
5
Peter Barrett.
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
6
Peter Barrett.
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
7
Peter Barrett.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
8
Peter Barrett.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
9
Peter Barrett.
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3
10
Peter Barrett.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months

More from The Courier

Peter Barrett.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
Peter Barrett.
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment
Peter Barrett.
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
Peter Barrett.
Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids
Peter Barrett.
Monday court round-up — Social drug dealer and biting bike thief
Peter Barrett.
Opposition in Dundee challenge 4.75% council tax rise and pledge to support Big Noise…
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
EXCLUSIVE: Tears at service marking anniversary of mum and tot murdered by Dundee predator

Editor's Picks

Most Commented