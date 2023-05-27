Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Perth couple open holistic wellbeing shop in city centre

After being made redundant, Carol Gall decided that it was the right time to pursue her dream of owning her own holistic firm.

By Chloe Burrell
Husband and wife Dominic and Carol Gall opened a holistic shop in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth couple have opened a holistic wellbeing shop in the city, specialising in crystal healing, incense and homemade gifts.

Bonnie Moon Crystals is a project led by Carol Gall, 42, and her husband Dominic, 35.

It is intended that the shop – which opened today – will offer a holistic approach to mental health and wellbeing.

Carol worked at Active Kids for seven years before getting a job at the Willowgate Café.

After being made redundant last July, she decided it was the right time to pursue her own business with her partner by her side.

She said: “I was made redundant and really wanted to make a go of being self- employed.

The shop will be selling crystals as well as other holistic items. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in aromatherapy, reiki, crystals and the moon.

“It’s sanctuary for my soul. This is literally a dream come true.

Bonnie Moon Crystals to specialise in holistic gifts

“My husband Dominic is a joiner but will be helping in the shop on Fridays and the weekend.”

The shop will stock everything from aromatherapy oils and handmade candles, to bespoke jewellery, incense and crystals.

Despite being a family with three children, the couple are keen to make a go of the shop.

“I’m determined to make it work,” Carol added.

Carol is getting to pursue her dream of owning a business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She is also hoping to offer an alternative therapy, in a time where people are struggling with mental health.

‘People are in need of some calm’

She said: “In this day and age when lifestyles are so hectic and people are suffering from anxiety and depression and are in need of some calm in their lives, they are becoming more spiritual and are finding comfort from crystals and alternative therapies.

“Not only are they pretty but they are believed to help mental wellbeing, increase feelings of tranquillity and positivity.”

The shop is located on 140 South Street, Perth, near Tesco.

