Locals celebrate as Alyth allotments idea binned amid claims of ‘misinformation and threats’

A proposal to create allotments on an open space in Alyth has been binned after it created uproar in the town.

Alyth Development Trust (ADT) says its community action plan consultation in 2021 identified more allotments as a priority among residents.

One of the options was Market Muir, an open space off Meigle Road adjacent to the war memorial.

The suggestion sparked a 176-name petition from campaigners determined to protect a four-acre green space that is considered a valuable gateway to the town.

And ADT has now killed off the Market Muir suggestion after a statement that refers to “misinformation and threats”.

Community spirit ‘temporarily eroded’

The allotments working group, which is supported by the trust, said it was “aware of negative comments regarding the Muir”.

It added: “Misinformation and threats expressed on social media have temporarily eroded general community spirit.

“Allotment volunteers want to enhance Alyth as a desirable place to live, and are committed to helping people in our town grow their own food and be part of a lively and supportive allotment community.

“Following surveys and soil tests the Market Muir is no longer on the list of favourable sites.”

‘Idea abandoned to stop ill-feeling’

Chair of ADT George Hall welcomed the working group’s decision ahead of a public consultation on potential allotment sites on June 19.

He said: “Despite repeated assurances that the Muir was only one of a number of potential sites, some in the local community have continued to object vociferously to the idea.

“We think that the consultation planned would therefore probably have been a pointless exercise given the tone of the criticisms and repeated misinformation expressed on social media so far.

“We support the working group’s decision to abandon the idea of the Muir as a potential site to avoid creating further division and ill-feeling among the community.”

Allotments would ‘privatise’ public land

Karen MacKenzie is a key campaigner seeking to protect Market Muir.

For 18 years she has lived in Meigle Road opposite the land.

“I would be highly affected by it,” she said.

“Allotments are great but have them on private land.

“If they’re going to lock some of the land up so the public can’t access it, that’s privatising it for the benefit of the plot holders.

“No one else can then use it.

“The Muir is part of rights of way network and used by cycling, walking and running groups.

“People come here and have picnics in the summer, and it has lots of wildlife.

“The whole of New Alyth doesn’t have a park like this.

“Is their equivalent to Jubilee Park for those who live in the middle of town.”

People of Alyth ‘stood up’

It is thought Market Muir was gifted by Lord Airlie to the people of Alyth in the 19th century.

The land is currently managed by Perth and Kinross Council.

Resident Dot McKenzie, who runs the Alyth Connect Facebook page, said: “There is huge relief that the allotments aren’t going ahead.

“It would have looked messy and folk wouldn’t have had a good first impression coming into the town.

“If Karen hadn’t pushed it would have gone ahead.

“It was all to do with the people of Alyth standing up and saying ‘no, we don’t want this’.

“The main thing now is that we know for definite that there won’t be any future development plans for the Muir.”