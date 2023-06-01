Locals celebrate as Alyth allotments idea binned amid claims of ‘misinformation and threats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Locals celebrate as Alyth allotments idea binned amid claims of ‘misinformation and threats’

'It was all to do with the people of Alyth standing up and saying 'no, we don't want this'.'

By Stephen Eighteen
Campaigners are happy that an allotment plan for Market Muir in Alyth has been dropped. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Campaigners are happy that an allotment plan for Market Muir in Alyth has been dropped. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A proposal to create allotments on an open space in Alyth has been binned after it created uproar in the town.

Alyth Development Trust (ADT) says its community action plan consultation in 2021 identified more allotments as a priority among residents.

One of the options was Market Muir, an open space off Meigle Road adjacent to the war memorial.

The suggestion sparked a 176-name petition from campaigners determined to protect a four-acre green space that is considered a valuable gateway to the town.

And ADT has now killed off the Market Muir suggestion after a statement that refers to “misinformation and threats”.

Community spirit ‘temporarily eroded’

The allotments working group, which is supported by the trust, said it was “aware of negative comments regarding the Muir”.

Market Muir is a popular open space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It added: “Misinformation and threats expressed on social media have temporarily eroded general community spirit.

“Allotment volunteers want to enhance Alyth as a desirable place to live, and are committed to helping people in our town grow their own food and be part of a lively and supportive allotment community.

“Following surveys and soil tests the Market Muir is no longer on the list of favourable sites.”

‘Idea abandoned to stop ill-feeling’

Chair of ADT George Hall welcomed the working group’s decision ahead of a public consultation on potential allotment sites on June 19.

He said: “Despite repeated assurances that the Muir was only one of a number of potential sites, some in the local community have continued to object vociferously to the idea.

“We think that the consultation planned would therefore probably have been a pointless exercise given the tone of the criticisms and repeated misinformation expressed on social media so far.

“We support the working group’s decision to abandon the idea of the Muir as a potential site to avoid creating further division and ill-feeling among the community.”

Allotments would ‘privatise’ public land

Karen MacKenzie is a key campaigner seeking to protect Market Muir.

For 18 years she has lived in Meigle Road opposite the land.

Karen MacKenzie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I would be highly affected by it,” she said.

“Allotments are great but have them on private land.

“If they’re going to lock some of the land up so the public can’t access it, that’s privatising it for the benefit of the plot holders.

“No one else can then use it.

“The Muir is part of rights of way network and used by cycling, walking and running groups.

“People come here and have picnics in the summer, and it has lots of wildlife.

“The whole of New Alyth doesn’t have a park like this.

“Is their equivalent to Jubilee Park for those who live in the middle of town.”

People of Alyth ‘stood up’

It is thought Market Muir was gifted by Lord Airlie to the people of Alyth in the 19th century.

The land is currently managed by Perth and Kinross Council.

Campaigners on Market Muir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Resident Dot McKenzie, who runs the Alyth Connect Facebook page, said: “There is huge relief that the allotments aren’t going ahead.

“It would have looked messy and folk wouldn’t have had a good first impression coming into the town.

“If Karen hadn’t pushed it would have gone ahead.

“It was all to do with the people of Alyth standing up and saying ‘no, we don’t want this’.

“The main thing now is that we know for definite that there won’t be any future development plans for the Muir.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Kilgraston School
How Kilgraston School lost around £900k in fees during Covid - leading to shock…
Kilgraston School
Kilgraston School: Parents offered catchment school places after closure bombshell
Slushy drinks of different colours
Perth and Kinross parents warned as 'intoxicated' kids hospitalised by slushy drinks
Georgia Fergusson and Emma Christie at Perth Grammar prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Perth Grammar School Class of 2023
Kevin Gatherum (lecturer), Ewan Kemsley (UHI Perth Apprentice of the Year) and Dr Margaret Cook (Principal and Chief Executive). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as UHI Perth students receive awards at prizegiving ceremony
General view of the A90 dual carriageway at Inchmichael, between Dundee and Perth
A90 roadworks: 12 nights of disruption between Dundee and Perth
Music fans June McBride and Karen Duguid
Rewind Festival fans hit out as Perth hotel bookings cancelled just weeks before event
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Brendan MacFarlane, child prodigy turned bottle attack accused Picture shows; Brendan MacFarlane, child prodigy turned bottle attack accused. .. Supplied by Instagram Date; Unknown
Country singer cleared of cut throat razor attack in Perth
A man holding a tray of strawberries in a polytunnel full of strawberry plants.
Arbuckle's Farm Shop team get creative as Invergowrie soft fruit grower faces 'toughest' year…
The stricken locomotive is in the top left of the picture following the accident. Image: DC Thomson.
Family were seconds from tragedy in devastating 1988 Cupar rail crash

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]