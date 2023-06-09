New Perth EV chargers dug up after damage caused by heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of new electrical vehicle (EV) chargers in Perth have been dug up just weeks after they were installed after damage was caused by heavy rain.

Work got under way in January to install 41 EV charging stations at Broxden Park and Ride.

Now, just weeks after the installation was completed, they have been taken out.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that the chargers have been removed for the time being to allow their bases to be reset.

It comes after poor weather caused “land settlement issues”.

There are plans to reinstall the chargers when remedial work has been done.

Rain led to settlement issues

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The new chargers at Broxden Park and Ride have been temporarily removed to allow their bases to be reset after heavy rain caused land settlement issues.

“The new bases will provide better grounding for the chargers, which will be reinstalled and operational soon.”

The installation of the new chargers at Broxden is part of a plan to improve and expand the EV charging infrastructure across Perth and Kinross.

At a meeting of the council in November last year, leader Grant Laing told councillors that existing chargers were “getting very old and so break down more frequently”.