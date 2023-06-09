Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Carse of Gowrie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in the Carse of Gowrie.

Emergency services were called to the rural property at Chapelhill, just outside St Madoes, at 1.09pm on Friday.

Four fire engines and a specialist height appliance attended the scene.

Police blocked the road leading to the house, while an ambulance was also called to the incident.

The road has since re-opened and police say inquiries into the blaze are ongoing.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.09pm on Friday, 9 June to reports of a dwelling fire at Glencarse, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews worked to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 1.25pm on Friday, we received a report of a fire at St Madoes, Perth.

“We assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Services with traffic management.

“The road has now re-opened.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

An eyewitness described seeing the flames coming through the roof of the building.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “I initially saw the smoke coming out about the back of 1pm.

“Then when the fire service arrived and appeared to put the water on the building, that’s when I saw the flames coming through the roof.”

‘It’s completely burnt’

Another man who lives nearby said: “The alarm was raised by a jogger, I think.

“It’s a residential property and it’s completely burnt.

“The people that live there were away at the time, so thankfully they were not in the building.”

A local businessman said: “The road was blocked so cars couldn’t get down, one of the buses got stuck.

“From what I’ve heard the fire was quick.

“It’s an elderly couple that live there.”

Another neighbour who saw the smoke said: “I was out in my garden when I saw smoke.

“I thought it was someone burning rubbish to begin with then it started billowing.

“It’s just terrible.

“They have been here all their days.”