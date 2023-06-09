Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Carse of Gowrie

Emergency services were called to the rural property near St Madoes at 1.09pm on Friday.

By Chloe Burrell and Laura Devlin
Flames coming from the roof of a house in St Madoes. Image: Supplied

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in the Carse of Gowrie.

Emergency services were called to the rural property at Chapelhill, just outside St Madoes, at 1.09pm on Friday.

Four fire engines and a specialist height appliance attended the scene.

Police blocked the road leading to the house, while an ambulance was also called to the incident.

The road has since re-opened and police say inquiries into the blaze are ongoing.

The road is closed directly outside the property. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.09pm on Friday, 9 June to reports of a dwelling fire at Glencarse, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews worked to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 1.25pm on Friday, we received a report of a fire at St Madoes, Perth.

“We assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Services with traffic management.

“The road has now re-opened.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Smoke pouring from the house near St Madoes. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

An eyewitness described seeing the flames coming through the roof of the building.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “I initially saw the smoke coming out about the back of 1pm.

“Then when the fire service arrived and appeared to put the water on the building, that’s when I saw the flames coming through the roof.”

‘It’s completely burnt’

Another man who lives nearby said: “The alarm was raised by a jogger, I think.

“It’s a residential property and it’s completely burnt.

A height appliance tends to the flames. Image: Supplied

“The people that live there were away at the time, so thankfully they were not in the building.”

A local businessman said: “The road was blocked so cars couldn’t get down, one of the buses got stuck.

“From what I’ve heard the fire was quick.

“It’s an elderly couple that live there.”

Another neighbour who saw the smoke said: “I was out in my garden when I saw smoke.

“I thought it was someone burning rubbish to begin with then it started billowing.

“It’s just terrible.

“They have been here all their days.”

