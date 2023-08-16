‘Circus saved my life’ says Perth personal trainer who battled back from depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Circus saved my life’ says Perth personal trainer who battled back from depression

Learning circus skills taught Suzie Bee that she could overcome things that seemed impossible. So she started applying that to the rest of her life

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people, including Suzie Bee, doing circus skills.
Suzie Bee, in the yellow silk, passes on some Adventure Circus Skills ahead of the Perth Mental health and Wellbeing Festival. Image: Kelly McIntyre Photography.

A Perth personal trainer who has battled depression and anxiety is crediting a local circus club with saving her life.

Suzie Bee got involved with Adventure Circus through a taster session eight years ago and never looked back.

She has progressed from novice to participant to instructor and performer.

And she is now preparing to put on free workshops and a circus show at the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival this weekend.

Suzie, 35, is hoping others find the strength in circus skills that she did.

Logan McConachie, of Live Active; Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together; Gemma Simpson of Live Active, and Suzie Bee in sports gear against colourful banners.
Logan McConachie, of Live Active; Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together; Gemma Simpson of Live Active, and Suzie Bee. Image: Kelly McIntyre Photography.

“When I first went, I wasn’t in a good place,” she said.

“I had been signed off work for six months and felt like I had nothing going for me. I was struggling with depression, anxiety and was suicidal.

“Adventure Circus was the only thing I consistently looked forward to, the focus of my week.”

Suzie says the sessions showed her that things that look impossible can become achievable if you just work through them.

And that became her mantra for the world outside Adventure Circus too.

“I started applying that to the rest of my life, to keep persevering,” she said.

“It’s made a huge impact on my life and my outlook and has essentially saved my life.”

Adventure Circus part of varied festival programme

Suzie now teaches children’s classes, aerial hoop and silks, yoga, aerial yoga and a circus-based fitness class.

She will be showing off some of her skills at the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival at Perth Concert Hall at lunchtime on Sunday August 20.

The two-day festival organised by Perth charity Trauma Healing Together is now in its third year.

Three women around a stall at last year's Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival.
Participants at last year’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival.

This year’s theme is ‘Mental Health for All: Promoting Inclusivity and Connection’.

The programme on August 19-20 will include activities, talks and workshops, mindful photography, arts and crafts, a silent disco and all-ability fitness, while also tapping into support with autism and trauma.

Adventure Circus sessions include hula hooping to support people experiencing menopause, a Women’s Aid support group and yoga for holistic health.

It is part of Live Active’s Sport for Change Network.

Gemma Simpson, Sport Development Officer for Live Active Leisure, said: “Participation in regular physical activity improves self-esteem and reduces stress and anxiety.

“Sports clubs are therefore vitally important to help raise awareness, tackle mental health stigmas, and support members going through tough times.”

Roxanne Kerr smiling and leaning against a wall.
Festival organiser Roxanne Kerr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Roxanne Kerr, CEO of Trauma Healing Together and festival organiser, said there were a wide range of local groups offering different solutions and options.

“When it comes to mental health and wellbeing, we should not take a ‘one size fits all’ approach,” she added.

“Everyone’s challenges and barriers are different.”

Stagecoach is offering free bus travel to this year’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival. For details, click here.

