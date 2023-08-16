‘Circus saved my life’ says Perth personal trainer who battled back from depression

A Perth personal trainer who has battled depression and anxiety is crediting a local circus club with saving her life.

Suzie Bee got involved with Adventure Circus through a taster session eight years ago and never looked back.

She has progressed from novice to participant to instructor and performer.

And she is now preparing to put on free workshops and a circus show at the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival this weekend.

Suzie, 35, is hoping others find the strength in circus skills that she did.

“When I first went, I wasn’t in a good place,” she said.

“I had been signed off work for six months and felt like I had nothing going for me. I was struggling with depression, anxiety and was suicidal.

“Adventure Circus was the only thing I consistently looked forward to, the focus of my week.”

Suzie says the sessions showed her that things that look impossible can become achievable if you just work through them.

And that became her mantra for the world outside Adventure Circus too.

“I started applying that to the rest of my life, to keep persevering,” she said.

“It’s made a huge impact on my life and my outlook and has essentially saved my life.”

Adventure Circus part of varied festival programme

Suzie now teaches children’s classes, aerial hoop and silks, yoga, aerial yoga and a circus-based fitness class.

She will be showing off some of her skills at the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival at Perth Concert Hall at lunchtime on Sunday August 20.

The two-day festival organised by Perth charity Trauma Healing Together is now in its third year.

This year’s theme is ‘Mental Health for All: Promoting Inclusivity and Connection’.

The programme on August 19-20 will include activities, talks and workshops, mindful photography, arts and crafts, a silent disco and all-ability fitness, while also tapping into support with autism and trauma.

Adventure Circus sessions include hula hooping to support people experiencing menopause, a Women’s Aid support group and yoga for holistic health.

It is part of Live Active’s Sport for Change Network.

Gemma Simpson, Sport Development Officer for Live Active Leisure, said: “Participation in regular physical activity improves self-esteem and reduces stress and anxiety.

“Sports clubs are therefore vitally important to help raise awareness, tackle mental health stigmas, and support members going through tough times.”

Roxanne Kerr, CEO of Trauma Healing Together and festival organiser, said there were a wide range of local groups offering different solutions and options.

“When it comes to mental health and wellbeing, we should not take a ‘one size fits all’ approach,” she added.

“Everyone’s challenges and barriers are different.”

Stagecoach is offering free bus travel to this year’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival. For details, click here.