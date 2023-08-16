Perth bridal shop to close as owner blames ‘dying’ city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth bridal shop to close as owner blames ‘dying’ city centre

After a promising start, the bridal shop has been hit by the cost-of-living crisis and a raft of business closures in Perth city centre.

By Gavin Harper
Tanith Johnston, owner of Azura Couture.
Tanith Johnston, owner of Azura Couture.

A “dying” Perth city centre has forced the owner of a Fair City bridal shop to close the business she launched two years ago.

Azura Couture on South St John’s Place was launched by Tanith Johnston in September 2021.

The business enjoyed a busy opening 12 months, Tanith said.

However, its second year has been a struggle.

The cost-of-living crisis has played a part, but Tanith said the closure of several businesses in Perth city centre has also been a major factor. .

Last month, popular bar and club Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge announced it had shut.

Among the other businesses to close this summer were Tayside Bar and Kitchen, Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor and Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Kitchen.

Unable to see a way forward, she has decided to call time on her venture.

Azura Couture was the only bridal shop in Scotland to stock dresses from Ukrainian designer Elena Morar

‘Perth is dying’, says bridal shop owner

The doors to will close for the final time this weekend.

Tanith said: “The past couple of years has been quite tough, but also Perth is dying. You look around and there’s so many empty units, it is affecting everyone else.

“Business has been up and down, so it’s really uncertain. The previous year we were really consistent.

To let or for sale signs are a normal sight on Perth’s High Street.

“It was getting worrying the further the year went on. There’s so much choice for brides with the big warehouses in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“But I think maybe Perth is not the best choice.”

‘Heartbreaking’ to close Azura Couture

She said she had been mulling over the future of Azura Couture – named after her daughter – since the turn of the year.

“It was a really difficult decision. I’ve had sleepless nights, worry, stress.

“So much effort, time and money has gone into the business. It’s quite heartbreaking that it has come to this, but at the same time it will be a bit of a relief.

“But I have got a family to think about and I had to put their interests first.”

Azura Couture was named after Tanith’s daughter.

Tanith said she believes the number of empty shops in Perth is putting people off visiting the city centre.

“Nobody is really coming into town because there’s so little to do,” she said.

“Our expenses were quite high and we just made the decision to bow out gracefully before we got to a point of no return.”

Overwhelmed by response from customers

Tanith said she has been blown away by the response since first announcing the closure plans on social media.

“I’ve had so many brides to come in to say bye – they are gutted – and a lot of them have brought me flowers and come in from afar to give me a cuddle. That has been lovely.

“That is what it’s all about.

“It’s a massive event in their lives to get married. Giving them that amazing experience they’ll -always remember was a job well done for me.”

Tanith opened Azura Couture in September 2021, but is now closing the business.

Tanith is currently selling off all the stock, and the doors will be open this weekend.

She plans to spend some time with three-year-old Azura before deciding her next steps.

“Having the business for the past two years I’ve worked nearly seven days a week.I want to be a mum, so I’m going to take some time out. We’ll see what happens.”

More from Business

Unpaid carers of loved ones with dementia have told of their financial struggles as they juggle their caring responsibilities with trying to work (Yui Mok/PA)
Quarter of unpaid carers of dementia patients ‘worse off financially’
Pressure group Campaign for Better Transport has called for fares to be unchanged (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Next year’s English rail fares rise will be below inflation, says Government
Netflix has topped the annual Coolest Brands Report after a survey of 60,00 children aged seven to 14 across the UK (Nick Ansell/PA)
Netflix tops list of coolest brands for youngsters
A fall in energy bills is expected to drive a decrease in the rate of inflation for July (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation expected to slow down again after energy price fall
Wilko administrators set a deadline of Wednesday for first bids to buy the chain (James Manning/PA)
Wilko bidders face last chance to enter battle for collapsed retailer
Global Wind Projects in action at Port of Dundee.
Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal
Labour said families have been left worse off due to inflation, ahead of the release of new ONS figures (Jacob King/PA)
Tories have left people worse off, says Labour ahead of new inflation data
UK stock markets slumped on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy weighed heavy (Tim Goode/PA)
FTSE 100 slumps after UK wage growth data stokes fears over interest rates
The Criminal Cases Review Commission had referred the case to the Court of Appeal after being contacted by Ian O’Donnell (PA)
Widower of Post Office worker convicted of theft loses appeal fight
Asda has reported higher sales for its latest quarter (Chris Radburn/PA)
Own-brand goods help Asda grow revenue by 9.6%

Conversation