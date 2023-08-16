Perth bridal shop to close as owner blames ‘dying’ city centre

A “dying” Perth city centre has forced the owner of a Fair City bridal shop to close the business she launched two years ago.

Azura Couture on South St John’s Place was launched by Tanith Johnston in September 2021.

The business enjoyed a busy opening 12 months, Tanith said.

However, its second year has been a struggle.

The cost-of-living crisis has played a part, but Tanith said the closure of several businesses in Perth city centre has also been a major factor. .

Last month, popular bar and club Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge announced it had shut.

Among the other businesses to close this summer were Tayside Bar and Kitchen, Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor and Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Kitchen.

Unable to see a way forward, she has decided to call time on her venture.

Azura Couture was the only bridal shop in Scotland to stock dresses from Ukrainian designer Elena Morar

‘Perth is dying’, says bridal shop owner

The doors to will close for the final time this weekend.

Tanith said: “The past couple of years has been quite tough, but also Perth is dying. You look around and there’s so many empty units, it is affecting everyone else.

“Business has been up and down, so it’s really uncertain. The previous year we were really consistent.

“It was getting worrying the further the year went on. There’s so much choice for brides with the big warehouses in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“But I think maybe Perth is not the best choice.”

‘Heartbreaking’ to close Azura Couture

She said she had been mulling over the future of Azura Couture – named after her daughter – since the turn of the year.

“It was a really difficult decision. I’ve had sleepless nights, worry, stress.

“So much effort, time and money has gone into the business. It’s quite heartbreaking that it has come to this, but at the same time it will be a bit of a relief.

“But I have got a family to think about and I had to put their interests first.”

Tanith said she believes the number of empty shops in Perth is putting people off visiting the city centre.

“Nobody is really coming into town because there’s so little to do,” she said.

“Our expenses were quite high and we just made the decision to bow out gracefully before we got to a point of no return.”

Overwhelmed by response from customers

Tanith said she has been blown away by the response since first announcing the closure plans on social media.

“I’ve had so many brides to come in to say bye – they are gutted – and a lot of them have brought me flowers and come in from afar to give me a cuddle. That has been lovely.

“That is what it’s all about.

“It’s a massive event in their lives to get married. Giving them that amazing experience they’ll -always remember was a job well done for me.”

Tanith is currently selling off all the stock, and the doors will be open this weekend.

She plans to spend some time with three-year-old Azura before deciding her next steps.

“Having the business for the past two years I’ve worked nearly seven days a week.I want to be a mum, so I’m going to take some time out. We’ll see what happens.”